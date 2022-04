Ahead of this month’s release of Shiesty Season: Certified, Pooh Shiesty and digital artist Waheed Zai (co-founder of Smilesss) have partnered on a new NFT collection. As detailed in press materials shared this week, the partnership also serves as a celebration of the success of the original Shiesty Season release, specifically the project’s platinum certification. The mixtape went gold (500,000 units) in May 2021, followed by an RIAA platinum certification (1 million units) in February of this year. The Pooh tracks “Back in Blood” (with Lil Durk), “Monday to Sunday” (with Lil Baby and Big30), and “Neighbors” (with Big30) have also been certified platinum.

