Detroit, MI

Recall alert: More than 650,000 Ford truck, SUV windshield wipers may fail

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
DETROIT — Ford Motor Company is warning drivers of some of its most popular vehicles that their vehicles’ windshield wiper arms may break, causing the wipers to fail.

In documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Ford said it determined that impacted wipers had been produced out of design specifications and will need to be replaced. An estimated 652,996 vehicles are included in the recall.

The recall covers F-150 pickups, Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs from 2020 and 2021 model years, as well as F-250, 350, 450, and 550 trucks from 2020-2022 model years, The Associated Press reported.

There have been 754 reports of inoperative or detached windshield wipers as of Feb. 25, Ford Motor Company said in the documents filed with NHTSA. The first reported issue with Ford’s windshield wiper was made Feb. 5, 2020.

Ford dealers will replace the recalled wiper arms for free. The company said it expects to send notification letters to owners in May.

CarBuzz.com

Toyota Owners Could Receive $1.5 Billion Due To Faulty Engines

There's been lots of hype surrounding Toyota lately as the GR Corolla was revealed with 300 horsepower and a manual gearbox, but the brand has a great reputation when it comes to off-roading too, regardless of what Jeep says. In foreign markets like Australia and South Africa, the brand's excellence is legendary, but that doesn't mean that Toyota has been totally issue-free. In fact, the diesel particulate filters (DPFs) in a number of diesel-powered Toyotas in Australia were found to be faulty, which resulted in a class-action lawsuit being filed in Australian Federal Court in 2019. That lawsuit has now reached a conclusion, and the end result is that Toyota could have to pay as much as AU$2 billion (approximately $1.5 billion US) in damages.
CARS
torquenews.com

One of the Best Toyotas Ever Made You Should Look for Used

Looking for a used Toyota, but unsure which model is one of the best you should be focused on during a used car search? Here’s one surprising recommendation from a Toyota mechanic and automotive expert that is not a Corolla or a Camry…or even a Lexus---that he calls a “gem” IF it has been taken care of over the years.
BUYING CARS
