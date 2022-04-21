LISTEN: Debra Jones Smith talks Hall County School Board run

LOCUST GROVE, Ga. — A Henry County high school is investigating an incident where a white female student is captured on camera using the N-word at a Black male student. The male is then seen slapping the female. “Racism in any shape or form isn’t okay," Komisha Davis said....
A Black student at Ohio State University recently made a comment that played to the fears of both sides in the debate over Critical Race Theory after expressing that he "full-heartedly" believes that Black people are the superior race.
Teacher says she was forced to remove rainbow stickers from her classroom door supporting gay and transgender rights. Now, the educator claims the high school the district is terminating her contract at the end of this school year. The high school teacher believes she was removed because she has been outspoken in advocating for gay and transgender students and encouraging journalism students to investigate the sticker removal. She says that she doesn’t want to leave K-12 education, because she cares.
Comments / 0