Crisp County, GA

Game Warden Academy in training at Lake Blackshear

By Kimberly Pharris
southgatv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCORDELE, GA – The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office informed the public of...

www.southgatv.com

WRBL News 3

Georgia postal worker confesses to fraudulently applying for and receiving $230,000 in veteran benefits

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRBL) – A Georgia postal worker confessed to withholding information concerning his employment with the U.S. Postal Service when applying for and receiving pension benefits from the Veterans Benefits Administration, an agency under the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs (VA). Sanford Lamar Edwards, 50, from Crawfordville, Georgia, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to […]
CRAWFORDVILLE, GA
WJCL

Missing Georgia child found dead: Police search for hours before finding body in nearby pond

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Georgia say they have discovered the body of a 4-year-old autistic boy who wandered away from his home Monday night. The Dekalb County Police Department says Kyruss Williams disappeared from his home along Fair Pines Cove around 6:30 p.m. After searching for hours, authorities discovered the boy's body just before 2:30 a.m. in a pond just a few feet from the home he and his family were staying at.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Two people involved in Augusta armed robbery sought

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help locating two people believed to be involved in an armed robbery. It happened on the 1900 block of Broad Street. The two people were last seen walking north on Curry Street. Anyone with information about the individuals, please contact Inv. Sean Morrow […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRBL News 3

COLUMBUS: Three shootings, three fatalities in one night

UPDATE 4/10/22, 10:12 p.m.: Columbus Police have released the identity of one of the victims on Fort Benning Road. Na’kevius Petty, a 19-year-old male, was pronounced deceased at 7:10 p.m. in Piedmont Hospital’s ER due to multiple gunshot wounds. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus Police responded to three shootings with four victims on Sunday, Apr. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
NotYourBonnie

Georgia Man Arrested For Freezing His Grandmother Alive

Suspect had a previous bench warrant out for his arrest after being charged with hiring a hitman to kill his wife. Ajay Kumar Chaurasiya, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Creative Commons. Robert Keith Tincher III of Rome, Georgia is currently behind bars in Floyd County. The 29-year-old is being held on several charges, with the most notable being his connection to the death of his grandmother, 82-year-old Doris Cumming.
ROME, GA
WJBF

Three arrested for Aggravated Assault at Diamond Lakes on Easter

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Three men were arrested for an aggravated assault on a juvenile and his friend at Diamond Lakes Park on Easter Sunday. Deputies responded to the scene at 6:45 pm in reference to a gunshot wound. Once they were on the scene, they met with one of the victims who said three […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police announce multiple arrests in warrant detail

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On March 30, 2022, investigators from the Columbus Police Department and officers from the Georgia Department of Community Supervision conducted a detail to locate and arrest suspects with outstanding warrants. According to a news release, officers arrested six people with outstanding warrants, two of whom (Stephen Hamilton and Erica Crouch) were […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WCNC

Georgia deputies warning residents not to approach their cars if counterfeit money spotted under wipers

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Newton County deputies are warning people not to immediately approach their cars if they see money randomly placed underneath their windshield wipers. In a social media post Saturday, the Newton County Sheriff's Office said they have received several reports of residents finding counterfeit money under the wipers on their vehicles parked in the driveway.
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police searching for suspect, seeking public help

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department’s Robbery and Assualt Unit is seeking public help in identifying a suspect. Authorities describe the unidentified individual as a black male, with a light complexion, and around 6 feet tall. The police department encourages anyone with information regarding the suspect to contact Detective W. Ragland at 706-225-4056.
COLUMBUS, GA
WALB 10

Cairo man charged with meth trafficking

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - A Cairo man is behind bars after several south Georgia law enforcement agencies arrested him after finding two kilograms of methamphetamine, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). 60-year-old Noah Melvin Sangster, Jr. was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine. The GBI said Sangster was...
CAIRO, GA
WSAV News 3

Police: Man shot, injured in Savannah Tuesday night

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was shot and injured in Savannah Tuesday night, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD). SPD said the man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the shooting happened in the 100 block of E. Welwood Drive. SPD describes the suspect as a male in […]
SAVANNAH, GA
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
WRBL News 3

Georgia: 17-year-old arrested for fatal fight at party

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – A 17-year-old has been arrested for involuntary manslaughter following a fight in Brunswick over the weekend. According to the Glynn County Police Department, the altercation took place during a private party Saturday at the I-95 Toyota dealership on Millennium Boulevard. Investigators said 41-year-old Travis Payne and Edward Hunter III, 17, were […]
BRUNSWICK, GA

