Game Warden Academy in training at Lake Blackshear

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRBL) – A Georgia postal worker confessed to withholding information concerning his employment with the U.S. Postal Service when applying for and receiving pension benefits from the Veterans Benefits Administration, an agency under the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs (VA). Sanford Lamar Edwards, 50, from Crawfordville, Georgia, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to […]
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Georgia say they have discovered the body of a 4-year-old autistic boy who wandered away from his home Monday night. The Dekalb County Police Department says Kyruss Williams disappeared from his home along Fair Pines Cove around 6:30 p.m. After searching for hours, authorities discovered the boy's body just before 2:30 a.m. in a pond just a few feet from the home he and his family were staying at.
WACO, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Authorities in Georgia say four children have lost their parents following a murder-suicide. It happened Wednesday in Waco, located in Haralson County. According to the Haralson County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Beaver Run Road shortly...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office is asking the public for help in locating the families of five individuals who recently died. All efforts to locate the families of the individuals have failed up until this point. The persons in question are as follows: Ricky Earl Elkins (left) had his […]
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – A man walked into the Russell County Jail Thursday afternoon and told deputies he wanted to confess to a murder. Anthony Jackson, 33, is now in that jail facing capital murder charges in the 2019 drive-by-shooting death of 27-year-old Beionca Bolden, authorities told News 3. Bolden was killed in June […]
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help locating two people believed to be involved in an armed robbery. It happened on the 1900 block of Broad Street. The two people were last seen walking north on Curry Street. Anyone with information about the individuals, please contact Inv. Sean Morrow […]
GRANTVILLE, Ga. — A College Park man accused of shooting and killing three people at a Grantville gun range last weekend had once lived in the area and shopped at the store, police said Monday. Jacob Christian Muse, 21, was arrested in the shooting deaths of 75-year-old Thomas Richard...
UPDATE 4/10/22, 10:12 p.m.: Columbus Police have released the identity of one of the victims on Fort Benning Road. Na’kevius Petty, a 19-year-old male, was pronounced deceased at 7:10 p.m. in Piedmont Hospital’s ER due to multiple gunshot wounds. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus Police responded to three shootings with four victims on Sunday, Apr. […]
Suspect had a previous bench warrant out for his arrest after being charged with hiring a hitman to kill his wife. Ajay Kumar Chaurasiya, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Creative Commons. Robert Keith Tincher III of Rome, Georgia is currently behind bars in Floyd County. The 29-year-old is being held on several charges, with the most notable being his connection to the death of his grandmother, 82-year-old Doris Cumming.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Three men were arrested for an aggravated assault on a juvenile and his friend at Diamond Lakes Park on Easter Sunday. Deputies responded to the scene at 6:45 pm in reference to a gunshot wound. Once they were on the scene, they met with one of the victims who said three […]
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On March 30, 2022, investigators from the Columbus Police Department and officers from the Georgia Department of Community Supervision conducted a detail to locate and arrest suspects with outstanding warrants. According to a news release, officers arrested six people with outstanding warrants, two of whom (Stephen Hamilton and Erica Crouch) were […]
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Newton County deputies are warning people not to immediately approach their cars if they see money randomly placed underneath their windshield wipers. In a social media post Saturday, the Newton County Sheriff's Office said they have received several reports of residents finding counterfeit money under the wipers on their vehicles parked in the driveway.
ATLANTA — Neighbors of the Lindridge Manor community would like Allure gentleman’s club closed after multiple shootouts. A homeowner shared video with Channel 2 Action news of what sounded like a running gunbattle late at night at the establishment. “What sounds like 30 or 40 bullets,” homeowner Peyton...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department’s Robbery and Assualt Unit is seeking public help in identifying a suspect. Authorities describe the unidentified individual as a black male, with a light complexion, and around 6 feet tall. The police department encourages anyone with information regarding the suspect to contact Detective W. Ragland at 706-225-4056.
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - A Cairo man is behind bars after several south Georgia law enforcement agencies arrested him after finding two kilograms of methamphetamine, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). 60-year-old Noah Melvin Sangster, Jr. was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine. The GBI said Sangster was...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was shot and injured in Savannah Tuesday night, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD). SPD said the man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the shooting happened in the 100 block of E. Welwood Drive. SPD describes the suspect as a male in […]
A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
UPDATE 04/18/2022 8:57 p.m. – Columbus Police confirm three men were shot in an incident on Cusseta Road Monday evening. The incident happened on April 18, 2022, in the 2000 block of Cusseta Road. Police arrived on scene around 6:10 p.m. Conditions for the individuals are not available. At least one person was transported to […]
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – A 17-year-old has been arrested for involuntary manslaughter following a fight in Brunswick over the weekend. According to the Glynn County Police Department, the altercation took place during a private party Saturday at the I-95 Toyota dealership on Millennium Boulevard. Investigators said 41-year-old Travis Payne and Edward Hunter III, 17, were […]
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — The parents of a 15-year-old accused of starting a fire that killed his sister will be able to visit their other children despite their deplorable living conditions. The fire broke out at a home on Beaver Road in Loganville early Easter morning, killing a 10-year-old...
