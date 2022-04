Spy x Family is gearing up for its Blu-ray release across shelves in Japan, and has revealed some cute new art for the occasion! Tatsuya Endo's original manga series has made one of the biggest anime adaptation debuts of the Spring 2022 anime schedule so far, and a large reason the series has taken over is the appeal of its central trio of characters. But the shenanigans are only getting started from here on out as fans will finally get to see the Forger family all together and living their happy family lives as best as they can after being so quickly put together.

