Dakota Johnson transforms into Jane Austen heroine Anne Elliot as new images from Netflix's Persuasion are unveiled ahead of July release

By Joanna Crawley For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Dakota Johnson's anticipated new Netflix project will hit the streaming platform in July.

The Fifty Shades Of Grey star takes on the lead role of Anne Elliot in the upcoming 'modern and witty' take on Jane Austen's classic book Persuasion.

Netflix have unveiled new images and the release date of July 15 for the movie, which also features an all-star ensemble cast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oXMT3_0fFxH1XN00
Anticipated: Dakota Johnson stars as Anne Elliot in Netflix's upcoming 'modern and witty' take on Jane Austen's classic book Persuasion, with new images released on Thursday

Dakota was spotted filming the Netflix project in the picturesque city of Bath, where Austen lived for five years, last summer.

The new images show the actress in period costume as she peers out of a window.

Another shot shows the two male protagonists in the project, Crazy Rich Asians actor Henry Golding and Peaky Blinders' Cosmo Jarvis.

Henry takes on the role of Anne's calculating cousin, William Elliot, who is heir presumptive of Anne's father.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uu0PQ_0fFxH1XN00
Coming soon: Another shot shows the two male protagonists in the project, Crazy Rich Asians actor Henry Golding (left) who plays Anne's cousin and Peaky Blinders' Cosmo Jarvis as her love interest Captain Frederick Wentworth (right) 

Her love interest Captain Frederick Wentworth is played by Cosmo, with the new image showing the two men squaring up to one another.

Persuasion was the author's final completed novel, published along with Northanger Abbey at the end of 1817, six months after her death.

The novel follows Anne, a 27 year-old, unmarried English woman and Captain Frederick Wentworth, her former fiancé.

Living with her snobby family on the brink of bankruptcy, Anne Elliot is an unconforming woman with modern sensibilities.

When Frederick Wentworth—the dashing one she let get away—crashes back into her life, Anne must choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart when it comes to second chances.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QyWfk_0fFxH1XN00
Austen's final novel: The novel follows Anne, a 27 year-old, unmarried English woman and Captain Frederick Wentworth, her former fiancé
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SSxQy_0fFxH1XN00
Dashing: When Frederick Wentworth—the dashing one she let get away—crashes back into her life, Anne must choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart

Last year Variety reported that Netflix's adaption will be a 'modern, witty approach' on the classic tale.

The Persuasion remake is the latest in a line of reinterpretations of Austen's classic novel and period dramas opting to embrace colour-blind casting, most notably Netflix hit Bridgerton.

Richard E Grant and Suki Waterhouse are among the other British talents who appear in the cast.

The Netflix adaptation has a rival as it was announced in 2021 that Succession's Sarah Snook will also play Anne Elliot in a Searchlight Pictures and BBC Films joint venture which is due to begin filming this year.

Persuasion will stream globally on Netflix on July 15, 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34fvv9_0fFxH1XN00
The villain of the piece: Henry takes on the role of Anne's calculating cousin, William Elliot, who is heir presumptive of Anne's father

