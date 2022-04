Wawa is coming to Alabama! So what’s a Wawa? And will be people get as excited as they did when Buc-ee’s set its sights on the state?. The first question is fairly easy to answer. Wawa is a food market/gas station chain that started with a dairy market in 1964 in the Pennsylvania town of Wawa. It’s a privately held company with more than 950 stores, mostly in East Coast states. The company’s announcement on Monday that it plans a rapid expansion into the Florida Panhandle and Lower Alabama represents a big move into new territory, as the company reaches toward the central Gulf Coast.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO