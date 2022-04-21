ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weatherford, TX

JUCO pitcher faces possible expulsion for tackle

 3 days ago

WEATHERFORD, Texas — (AP) — A Texas junior college pitcher is facing possible expulsion from school for leveling an opposing baserunner after giving up a home run.

The incident happened Wednesday as Weatherford College hosted North Central Texas College.

Video posted online showed North Central Texas College player Josh Phillips rounding third in the sixth inning. Weatherford pitcher Owen Woodward then sprints over and collides with him, sending both players crashing to the ground.

It was not immediately clear what prompted the attack. The game was suspended.

Weatherford school officials said the incident would be investigated and Woodward could possibly be expelled. School officials said the Weatherford police department also was investigating.

“We are shocked and disappointed at what happened in our game today,” Weatherford coach Jeff Lightfoot said after the game. "We do not condone this type of behavior. We have worked hard to build a program with the highest of standards. We are completely embarrassed by this incident, and we apologize to North Central Texas College and the fans of WC baseball. This type of behavior cannot be tolerated.”

The teams were scheduled to play a doubleheader on Saturday.

