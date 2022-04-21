ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi County, AR

Flood Advisory issued for Mississippi by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-21 10:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Edwards, Val Verde by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 01:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Edwards; Val Verde SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 154 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 3 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL TEXAS EDWARDS VAL VERDE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF DEL RIO AND ROCKSPRINGS.
EDWARDS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Grayson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 00:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Grayson The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Grayson County in north central Texas * Until 200 AM CDT. * At 1203 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible. Flash flooding is already occurring. Emergency management has reported numerous road closures, as well as stalled vehicles due to flooding, particularly along the Highway 75 corridor through Sherman. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Sherman, Denison, Whitesboro, Howe, Pottsboro, Collinsville, Gunter, Bells, Knollwood, Dorchester, Eisenhower State Park, Southmayd, Tioga, Sadler and Luella. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Cooke, Fannin, Grayson, Lamar, Montague by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 01:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Cooke; Fannin; Grayson; Lamar; Montague FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central Texas and northeast Texas, including the following counties, in north central Texas, Cooke, Fannin, Grayson and Montague. In northeast Texas, Lamar. * WHEN...Through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in urban and poor-drainage areas. Heavy rainfall could also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches, with isolated higher amounts possible.
COOKE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kittson, West Marshall, West Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 23:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Kittson; West Marshall; West Polk WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Plan on slippery and icy road conditions as surfaces cool with snow and wet surfaces refreeze tonight. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 4 AM CDT Monday.
KITTSON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clarke, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 23:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 23:48:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: Clarke; Washington The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Alabama Tombigbee River Near Leroy affecting Clarke and Washington Counties. For the Tombigbee River...including Coffeeville Dam, Leroy...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tombigbee River Near Leroy. * WHEN...Until late Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, flooding of low lying farm and pasturelands begins. Cattle in low lying areas should be moved to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:00 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 26.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 26.6 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLARKE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Val Verde by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 23:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Val Verde A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL VAL VERDE COUNTY At 1123 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles east of Pandale, or 14 miles west of Juno, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Val Verde County. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
VAL VERDE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for George, Greene, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 23:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: George; Greene; Wayne The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Chickasawhay At Leakesville affecting Greene, Wayne and George Counties. For the Chickasawhay River...including Waynesboro, Leakesville Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Chickasawhay At Leakesville. * WHEN...Until late Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, Flooding at the highway bridge begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:15 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 24.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Thursday afternoon and continue falling to 19.3 feet Friday evening. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crockett, Sutton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 23:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crockett; Sutton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL CROCKETT AND NORTHWESTERN SUTTON COUNTIES At 1153 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles south of Ozona, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include The Intersection Of Highway 163 And Ranch Road 1973 and I-10 Near The Crockett-Sutton County Line. This includes Interstate 10 between Mile Markers 374 and 389. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CROCKETT COUNTY, TX
#Weather Gov Memphis
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison, Sebastian, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 01:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 05:55:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Carroll; Crawford; Franklin; Madison; Sebastian; Washington FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Arkansas and Oklahoma, including the following counties, in Arkansas, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison, Sebastian and Washington AR. In Oklahoma, Adair, Choctaw, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, Pushmataha and Sequoyah. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - The bulk of the heavier rain has exited the area to the east. However, over the past 12 hours a broad swath of 1 to 3 inches of rain has fallen across southeast and east central Oklahoma into northwest Arkansas. Some localized areal flooding is possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CARROLL COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Duval, La Salle, McMullen, Webb by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Duval; La Salle; McMullen; Webb A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN DUVAL...NORTHEASTERN WEBB...SOUTHEASTERN LA SALLE AND SOUTHWESTERN MCMULLEN COUNTIES At 100 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles east of Fort Ewell Site, or 25 miles northwest of Freer, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Fort Ewell Site. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DUVAL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Garland, Montgomery, Perry, Yell by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 00:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Garland; Montgomery; Perry; Yell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN PERRY...NORTHWESTERN GARLAND...SOUTHWESTERN YELL AND NORTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTIES At 1247 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fourche Valley, or 13 miles south of Danville, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Danville... Plainview in Yell County Fourche Valley... Corinth Carter Cove Park... Ranger Wing... Chula Macedonia in Yell County... Mt Tabor Kingston... Fannie Bluffton... Rover Onyx... Fourche Mountain Recreation Are Briggsville... Story Sunlight Bay Park... Washita HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GARLAND COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Montgomery, Polk, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 00:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Montgomery; Polk; Scott The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Montgomery County in western Arkansas Polk County in western Arkansas Scott County in western Arkansas * Until 415 AM CDT. * At 1216 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mena, Waldron, Wickes, Hatfield, Oden, Vandervoort, Beauchamp, Mena Intermountain Airport, Polk County Fairgrounds, Opal, Shady, Queen Wilhelmina State Park, Caney Creek Wilderness, Mccauley, Hartley, Mountain Fork, Oliver, Cossatot River State Park, Morgan Springs and Cardiff. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for South Washington Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 22:56:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-24 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: South Washington Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING Lowering seas will reduce the threat of sneakers wave back down to background levels overnight.
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Adair, Choctaw, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, Pushmataha by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 15:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 13:22:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Adair; Choctaw; Haskell; Latimer; Le Flore; Pushmataha; Sequoyah FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Arkansas and Oklahoma, including the following counties, in Arkansas, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison, Sebastian and Washington AR. In Oklahoma, Adair, Choctaw, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, Pushmataha and Sequoyah. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - The bulk of the heavier rain has exited the area to the east. However, over the past 12 hours a broad swath of 1 to 3 inches of rain has fallen across southeast and east central Oklahoma into northwest Arkansas. Some localized areal flooding is possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ADAIR COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Duval, McMullen, Webb by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 01:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Duval; McMullen; Webb A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Duval, northeastern Webb and southwestern McMullen Counties through 145 AM CDT At 118 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northwest of Freer, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Freer, Seven Sisters and Loma Alta. This includes US Highway 59 between mile markers 754 and 764. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
DUVAL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Atoka, Bryan, Carter, Coal, Hughes, Johnston, Love, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 15:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 13:22:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Atoka; Bryan; Carter; Coal; Hughes; Johnston; Love; Marshall; Murray; Pontotoc FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central Oklahoma, southeast Oklahoma and southern Oklahoma, including the following counties, in east central Oklahoma, Pontotoc. In southeast Oklahoma, Atoka, Bryan, Coal, Hughes, Johnston and Marshall. In southern Oklahoma, Carter, Love and Murray. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Flooding hazard has ended - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ATOKA COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Johnson County Higher Elevations, Northwest Yell County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 19:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Johnson County Higher Elevations; Northwest Yell County; Southern Johnson County; Southern Pope County; Southern and Eastern Logan County; Western and Northern Logan County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Logan, southern Johnson, Yell and southwestern Pope Counties through 1130 PM CDT At 1042 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Magazine to Blue Mountain to Stonehouse Recreation Area to near Gravelly. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Russellville... Clarksville Booneville... Paris Danville... Dardanelle Pottsville... Lamar Dover... Ola London... Magazine Knoxville... Subiaco Hartman... Scranton Ratcliff... Blue Mountain Lake Dardanelle State Park... Hoyt This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 48 and 85. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
JOHNSON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cavalier, Eastern Walsh County, Grand Forks, Nelson, Pembina by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 23:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Cavalier; Eastern Walsh County; Grand Forks; Nelson; Pembina; Ramsey; Steele; Traill; Western Walsh County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Plan on slippery and icy road conditions as surfaces cool with snow and wet surfaces refreeze tonight. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 4 AM CDT Monday.
CAVALIER COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Conway, Garland, Perry, Pulaski, Saline, Southern Pope County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 19:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Conway; Garland; Perry; Pulaski; Saline; Southern Pope County; Yell Excluding Northwest A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Perry, southwestern Conway, northwestern Garland, northwestern Saline, central Yell, northwestern Pulaski and southeastern Pope Counties through 200 AM CDT At 114 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles southeast of Plainview in Yell County, or 18 miles southeast of Danville, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Morrilton... Perryville Ola... Oppelo Perry... Adona Houston... Sequoya Park Little Italy... Williams Junction Carden Bottoms... Solgohachia Petit Jean State Park... Plainview in Yell County Wye Mountain... Jessieville Chenal Valley... Plumerville Bigelow... Casa This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 101 and 113. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CONWAY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 20:50:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-24 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore; Northern Monterey Bay; San Francisco; San Fransisco Peninsula Coast; Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING Sneaker waves are no longer expected, but stronger than usual rip currents and occasional large shore break are possible through the night.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

