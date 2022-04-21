ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Lewis Hamilton turns heads in a bleached wash denim jacket and matching jeans at the Formula One

By Laura Parkin For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

He's known to flaunt his outlandish sense of style.

And Lewis Hamilton made sure to turn heads as he donned a striking bleach wash denim coordinate, which is yet to be released, as he stepped out at the Formula One Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Italy on Thursday.

The racing driver, 37, looked as fashion forward as ever in the purple and grey jacket with matching relaxed fit jeans from A Cold Wall's Fall 2022 collection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NM7un_0fFxDrU200
Fashionista: Lewis Hamilton, 37, turned heads in a striking bleached wash denim jacket and matching jeans at the Formula One Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Italy on Thursday

He layered a plain white T-shirt underneath that he tucked into his trousers and added an array of silver chain necklaces.

Lewis opted for a pair of £540 Alexander McQueen canvas ankle boots with an exaggerated chunky rubber sole and contrasting white laces.

To complete his look he sported a burgundy trucker cap from luxury fashion house Nahmias and pulled his hair into a low bun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pOLy5_0fFxDrU200
Bold: The racing driver looked as fashion forward as ever in the purple and grey coordinate from A Cold Wall's Fall 2022 collection

This comes as Lewis Serena Williams are reportedly backing Sir Martin Broughton's bid to buy Chelsea FC, with the stars prepared to invest in buying the Stamford Bridge club.

According to Sky News, the seven-time Formula One champion and the 23-time Grand Slam winner are ready to pledge £10million each to the deal as Chelsea is expected to be sold for around £2.5bn.

A spokesperson for Lewis said: 'We can confirm that Lewis has joined the Sir Martin Broughton bid, however the financial figure reported in the Sky article isn’t accurate.'

Martin, the former chairman of British Airways and Liverpool FC, has apparently been in talks with the duo for weeks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17LpOj_0fFxDrU200
All in the details: He layered a plain white T-shirt underneath that he tucked into his trousers and added an array of silver chain necklaces
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40wlGn_0fFxDrU200
Edgy: Lewis opted for a pair of £540 Alexander McQueen canvas ankle boots with an exaggerated chunky rubber sole and contrasting white laces
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tg4Fh_0fFxDrU200

Lewis has previously spoken of how he supports Chelsea's London rivals Arsenal and has been a fan since he was five years old.

Sky News also claim that Lewis would 'play a formal role in Chelsea's future efforts to promote diversity, equity and inclusion' if Martin's bid ends up being successful.

Chelsea have been up for sale since March - shortly before Russian owner Roman Abramovich was hit by sanctions from the government due to his ties to Russia president Vladimir Putin.

Raine Group, the bank who are overseeing the Chelsea sale, could pitch their preferred bidder to the government as soon as this week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q8bBQ_0fFxDrU200
Partnership: Lewis Serena Williams are reportedly backing Sir Martin Broughton's bid to buy Chelsea, with the stars prepared to invest in buying the Stamford Bridge club

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Mercedes chief Toto Wolff apologises to Lewis Hamilton for an 'undrivable' car and a 'TERRIBLE race' after the Brit endures a frustrating 13th place finish at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Mercedes chief Toto Wolff has apologised to star driver Lewis Hamilton following another frustrating weekend that left the Brit struggling to a 13th place finish at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. The Brit was already handicapped by having to start from 14th but after gaining three places in the early...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Martin Broughton
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Alexander Mcqueen
Person
Roman Abramovich
Person
Lewis Hamilton
wrestlingrumors.net

VIDEO: Missing WWE Star Returns, Turns Heel On SmackDown

Back, but with a twist. With so many wrestlers on its roster, WWE has to come up with some different ways to keep things interesting. That can be easier said than done, but sometimes the best way is to have someone flip from good to evil or vice versa. It is an idea that has worked for years and now it seems to have been done again by someone who has not been around that long.
WWE
Hello Magazine

Avril Lavigne's punk engagement cake is epic – see here

Pop-punk princess Avril Lavigne announced her engagement to Mod Sun last month – and it comes as no surprise that the couple celebrated the special occasion in style. Taking to social media to share a video of their engagement party, Avril, 37, showed off their epic cake for the event.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

The Queen's incredible addition at Buckingham Palace revealed

The Queen has revealed an amazing change to the grounds of Buckingham Palace ahead of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June. The monarch's official social media accounts shared a photo of the eye-catching addition to her London residence this week, and royal watchers were seriously impressed. An illustration showed a...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denim#Jeans#Chelsea Fc#Sky News#British Airways#Liverpool Fc
Daily Mail

How to dress like a grown up with Shane Watson: Let clogs put the fun back into your fashion

The thing about fashion that people sometimes forget (by ‘people’ I mean women with daughters old enough to pay their own rent) is that it’s meant to be fun. That’s how it started out back when we saved up our pocket money to buy that first thing of wonder — look down at your leg warmers and know that you are a brilliant female in a world of possibilities! — and then, over time, it got more serious.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

Emma Raducanu wins the Laureus World Breakthrough award after her fairytale US Open triumph last year that catapulted the British teen to global fame... as Olympic heroes Sky Brown and Bethany Shriever also pick up prizes

British tennis sensation Emma Raducanu has won the Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award following her incredible US Open triumph in 2021. Raducanu, 19, became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam tournament in the Open Era when she defeated Leylah Fernandez in what became known as 'The Fairytale of New York' last September.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Now 'woke' radicals target cricket and KNITTING: How taxpayers' cash from Arts Council England has been spent on 'decolonising' specialist museums of 'racist narratives' depicting history of 'white, wealthy, able-bodied men'

First it was statues, then it was street names and books by white authors. Now left-wing radicals have cricket and knitting in their woke sights as they aim to decolonise Britain — and they've used millions in taxpayers' money to do it. Taxpayers' cash is being spent to decolonise...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

'The show hasn't been the same without her': Ayda Field 'returning to Loose Women after three year break' as she relocates to the UK with Robbie Williams

Ayda Field is reportedly returning to popular daytime show Loose Women after a three year break as she is set to return to the UK with husband Robbie Williams. The actress, 42, moved to Switzerland in January 2021 but now wants to settle permanently in the UK with her and Robbie's four children Teddy, nine, Charlton, seven, Coco, three, and Beau, two.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

From Taylor Swift lyrics to Star Wars trivia, welcome to the... Wonderful world of Wordle wannabes

The five-letter, sixguess, green-andyellow-squared online word game Wordle (nytimes. com/games/wordle) has taken the globe by storm since it launched late last year. Its viral popularity has been put down to its simplicity (as you try to guess the word, the squares turn different colours to reveal if the letters you have used are correct and in the right place, correct but in the wrong place, or absent entirely) and its scarcity (you can only play one puzzle per day).
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Mail

'Toni will leave the club this summer': Thomas Tuchel CONFIRMS star defender Rudiger is on his way out of Chelsea when his contract expires, with Blues boss insisting they cannot meet his demands 'because of the sanctions'

Thomas Tuchel admitted Chelsea will struggle to replace Antonio Rudiger after his departure was confirmed. The Chelsea boss revealed the defender had told him he wants to leave when his contract expires this summer. Government sanctions left the club with their 'hands tied', with Real Madrid, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Celebrity facialist responsible for Bambi Northwood Blyth's youthful glow shares her three-step guide to getting 'supermodel skin' this winter

The celebrity facialist behind Pip Edwards and Bambi Northwood Blyth's radiantly youthful complexions has revealed her three secrets to age-defying skin. Ingrid Seaburn treats the faces of Australia's rich and famous at her upscale Bondi salon. The former Los Angeles-based beauty guru, who boasts a star-studded client book, says vitamin...
SKIN CARE
Daily Mail

'That's a GOUGE': Sadio Mane accused by Everton legend Kevin Campbell of deliberately making contact with Mason Holgate's eye in scuffle… as Graeme Souness admits Liverpool star was 'lucky' not to be sent off

Former Everton striker Kevin Campbell believes Liverpool's Sadio Mane tried to make contact with Mason Holgate's eye during a scuffle in the latter stages of the first half in Sunday's Merseyside derby. Everton were unhappy that Liverpool refused to kick the ball out when Richarlison went down with an injury,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Tyson Fury celebrates devastating knockout victory over Dillian Whyte with massive buffet at BBQ restaurant in Chigwell - with Joseph Parker, Mark Wright and younger brother Tommy among others at star-studded meal

Tyson Fury celebrated in style on Sunday after his devastating knockout win over Dillian Whyte with a massive buffet with friends and family at a barbecue restaurant in Chigwell, Essex. The Gypsy King remained undefeated and retained his world heavyweight title in front of a record British crowd of 94,000...
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

343K+
Followers
32K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy