ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Waldos Forever Fest returns for first time since 2019

By Tony Smith
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dvmuC_0fFxDlQu00

A rather unique festival is returning in Chicago after a two-year hiatus.

Waldos Forever Fest was cancelled in 2020 and last year due to the pandemic. The Waldos Forever Festival will close down parts of Clark Street in the Andersonville neighborhood this weekend.

It's a celebration of marijuana since its legal in Illinois. There will be live music, local food, education, and fun for cannabis lovers- and anyone that loves a good time.

Abigail Watkins with Dispensary 33 joined ABC7 to discuss the event and performances. Waldos Forever Fest will start on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Watkins said folks can use Dispensary 33, 5001 N. Clark St. as a designation for the festival. For more information, please visit
www.waldosforever.com .

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

Waffles, bacon & a meeting of mayoral candidates?

CHICAGO — Two of Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot’s most outspoken critics were spotted breaking bread at a popular Mt. Greenwood breakfast restaurant this morning.  Ald. Ray Lopez (15th Ward) tweeted a mouthwatering photo of waffles capped by strawberries and whipped cream, pancakes, eggs and hashbrowns declaring: “In a city of neighborhood flavors, a candidate better […]
CHICAGO, IL
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Enjoy A Luxurious Getaway At This Fantasy Suite In Illinois

Have you ever stayed in a fantasy suite? If not, you need to check out this romantic suite you can book in Chicago. It's not every day you stay at a luxurious hotel with amenities you can't find anywhere else. I love staying at hotels with cool themes in the rooms, but this hotel in Chicago, Illinois just one upped every hotel I've ever booked.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Society
Chicago, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
CBS Chicago

North Chicago man finding himself stuck as he tries to get missing jewelry back from shuttered Sears

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. (CBS) -- A North Chicago man had been saving a diamond ring for a special lady, but now, his dream proposal is ruined. The man, Marcus Gregory, blames the company he trusted for years. As CBS 2's Lauren Victory reported, Gregory's lost-and-found case is a complicated one. Gregory still has the years-old receipts for jewelry he has been saving for his daughter. Also in his longtime collection is a shiny engagement ring. He has been on the lookout for a lucky lady – but as of last August, Gregory is also on the...
NORTH CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Forever Fest#Abc7
Deadline

Hollis Resnik Dies: Legend Of Chicago Theater Scene, Film & TV Actress, Was 66

Click here to read the full article. Hollis Resnik, a Chicago theater legend who made her mark in productions of Follies, Les Miserables, Cabaret and Sunset Boulevard, died Sunday night from heart failure. She was 66. Her death was announced by Rev. Jim Heneghan, a family friend and spokesperson. “She was, for decades, a reigning diva of the Chicago theater,” wrote Tribune critic Chris Jones, “a rich-voiced star of musicals with a singular presence, a crackling sense of humor, and a larger-than-life persona, on and off the stage.” Resnik was in the movie Backdraft and appeared on TV shows such as Crime Story,...
CHICAGO, IL
Jennifer Geer

This Chicago suburb has banned the beautiful (but smelly) invasive Bradford pear tree

Suburban Northlake announced it is digging up its approximately 40 parkway Bradford pear trees and replacing them with a more "suitable tree." (CHICAGO) Once considered a gorgeous ornamental tree worthy of planting all around Chicago and the suburbs, the Bradford Pear tree, otherwise known as Callery pear, has developed a nasty reputation in the past few years.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
WGNtv.com

Update: Chicago cheer team advances in world competition

CHICAGO — This team has spirit! Yes, they do! This team has spirit, and it’s all thanks to you!. The Chi-Town Wildcats Cheerleaders departed for the Allstar World Championship in Orlando, Florida on Wednesday. This is their first world championship and initially, the team feared they were going to have to leave behind a few members because they didn’t have enough funds for airfare and hotel for everyone on their youngest team, the Kitty Cats, whose members range from four to eight years old.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Extremely Local News: Chicago Streets and Sanitation worker suspended

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on: Ald. Pat Dowell Says She ‘Cannot Support’ Hard Rock Casino Proposal Near Soldier Field: Her position leaves just one casino proposal — Rhode Island-based Bally’s plan to build a resort in […]
CHICAGO, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Scottie Pippen Book Signing | Arboretum Tree Planting Initiative | Two Brothers Celebrates 25 Years

Chicago Bulls great Scottie Pippen will be coming to Naperville for a book signing and photo op event. On May 2 at 7 p.m., the two-time Olympic gold medalist and NBA Hall of Famer will be at Anderson’s Bookshop at 123 West Jefferson Avenue. Pippen is promoting his new memoir, Unguarded. Registration information for the event can be found on the Anderson’s Bookshop website. Space is limited, and ticket holders will be lined up according to the number on their tickets.
NAPERVILLE, IL
NBC Chicago

‘Seinfeld' Food Truck to Make a Pitstop in Chicago

Looking to eat Snickers with a knife and fork? Craving some Junior Mints? Thinking of munching on a muffin, but only on its top half? Well, a “Seinfeld” food truck will roll into Chicago to serve these sitcom-themed treats and more this month. The “Seinfeld” food truck is...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
80K+
Followers
12K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy