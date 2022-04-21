Waldos Forever Fest returns for first time since 2019

A rather unique festival is returning in Chicago after a two-year hiatus.

Waldos Forever Fest was cancelled in 2020 and last year due to the pandemic. The Waldos Forever Festival will close down parts of Clark Street in the Andersonville neighborhood this weekend.

It's a celebration of marijuana since its legal in Illinois. There will be live music, local food, education, and fun for cannabis lovers- and anyone that loves a good time.

Abigail Watkins with Dispensary 33 joined ABC7 to discuss the event and performances. Waldos Forever Fest will start on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Watkins said folks can use Dispensary 33, 5001 N. Clark St. as a designation for the festival. For more information, please visit