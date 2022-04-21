ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Adele Roberts' fans left heartbroken over emotional montage video of her chemotherapy journey taken last year amid bowel cancer battle

By Sean O'grady For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Adele Roberts fans' were left heartbroken after her girlfriend Kate Holderness shared a video of the star in hospital as she fights bowel cancer.

The Radio DJ, 43, has been candid about her health battle, with Kate taking to TikTok to share a montage of clips of Adele going through chemotherapy, which she started last October.

In one clip, Adele's eyes were filled with tears as she spoke to Kate from her hospital bed, with Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's Shallow playing over the video.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xfGwh_0fFxDAy900
Heartbreaking: Adele Roberts fans' were left heartbroken after her girlfriend Kate Holderness shared a video of the star in hospital as she fights bowel cancer

The video also showed Adele being helped up a flight of stairs by a nurse and another shot of her asleep on the couch.

While it also saw her taking medication and showed how the treatment had affected the skin on her feet and hands.

Alongside the clip, Kate wrote: 'FOR ADELE ♥️ @adeleroberts I don’t think you know how astonishing you are. I hope this video helps you see…just a little.'

Replying to the post, Adele addressed her partner in the comments, writing: 'I cannot thank you enough for how much you’ve helped me. I can’t stop crying at this.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lu5UJ_0fFxDAy900
Health: The Radio DJ, 43, has been candid about her health battle, with Kate taking to TikTok to share a montage of clips of Adele going through chemotherapy

'Thank you for always being there for me. I can’t see for tears. We’re nearly there my love and I promise nothing will ever take me away from you. And when this is all over I will spend the rest of my life trying to repay what you’ve done for me. I love you more than you can imagine.'

Several of Adele's fans commented on the post, with one writing: 'Adele is one very special human being. Very brave and inspirational'.

Another said: 'She's totally amazing. I follow Adele on Insta and she's so inspirational. I think you do an amazing job of keeping her spirits up'.

Another added: 'She is incredible. In awe of how she is handling all the obsticals. I can see she values how much you support her too'.

Adele had surgery last October to have part of her bowel removed and started chemotherapy treatment.

The video comes after Adele revealed that her stoma bag has 'empowered' her and that she doesn't let her colostomy surgery hold her back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FvjmI_0fFxDAy900
Treatment: The video featured a clip of Adele being helped up a flight of stairs
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17wKMk_0fFxDAy900
Candid: Adele has been open about her battle with bowel cancer 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0brctl_0fFxDAy900
Surgery: Adele had surgery last October to have part of her bowel removed and started chemotherapy treatment
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=341xmy_0fFxDAy900
Journey: The video also saw Adele taking medication as part of her treatment
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uaD6J_0fFxDAy900
Thank you: Replying to the post, Adele addressed her partner in the comments, writing: 'I cannot thank you enough for how much you’ve helped me. I can’t stop crying at this'

Speaking on Thursday's episode of Lorraine, Adele and Kate explained the symptoms that led to her diagnosis.

Adele revealed that she had been diagnosed with bowel cancer in an emotional post in October, but added that she almost missed the signs due to her 'love of kale'.

Adele said: 'It was stage two and about to be stage three. It was nearly spreading to my liver, but they got it in time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qoTbt_0fFxDAy900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ncghx_0fFxDAy900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YPdli_0fFxDAy900

'I'm on chemotherapy at the moment and I'm living my life to the full now.

'I first started to notice mucus when I would go to the toilet, and then it was blood I would notice. I was speaking to Kate about it and at first we thought it was because I eat a lot of kale.

'I just didn't have cancer on my radar. I thought it could be IBS, but when it started to get more regular, Kate said you need to call the doctor.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NnVCd_0fFxDAy900
Brave: Adele said her stoma bag is 'empowering' as she revealed she almost missed bowel cancer signs on Thursday (Pictured with her partner Kate Holderness, 38)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vPcHi_0fFxDAy900
Strong: She revealed that she had been diagnosed with bowel cancer in an emotional post in October as she underwent surgery to remove the tumour
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25JGmA_0fFxDAy900
Diagnosis: A colostomy diverts one end of the colon (part of the bowel) through an opening (stoma) in the tummy. A pouch is placed over the stoma to collect your poo (stools)

Adele underwent colostomy surgery to remove the bowel tumor last year and told her followers at the time that 'this little stoma bag helped save my life'.

A colostomy diverts one end of the colon (part of the bowel) through an opening (stoma) in the tummy. A pouch is placed over the stoma to collect your poo (stools).

She added: 'It's saved me life. I'm so grateful that I got a stoma, it allows my bowel to heal from the surgery.'

Explaining that although the surgery will be reversed eventually, she said that she finds it 'empowering' to speak about her stoma.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cKHKC_0fFxDAy900
Signs: Of her symptoms she said: 'I just didn't have cancer on my radar. I thought it could be IBS, but when it started to get more regular, Kate said you need to call the doctor'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CFGl8_0fFxDAy900
She detailed: 'It's saved me life. I'm so grateful that I got a stoma, it allows my bowel to heal from the surgery'

A timeline of Adele Roberts' battle against bowl cancer

October 2021: Adele announced she's been diagnosed with bowl cancer in a poignant Instagram post, after being forced to miss some of her radio shows. The DJ noted she was given her result after having problems with digestion and visiting her GP.

October 2021: Adele tells her fans that she's 'turned a corner' after undergoing surgery to remove a tumour following a bowel cancer diagnosis.

Sharing a photo for the first time from her hospital bed, Adele told her concerned followers: 'Just a quick note to say thank you to everyone. You've been absolutely incredible! So kind, sending good wishes and looking after my family.

November 2021: Adele paid tribute to the NHS as she returned to her Radio 1 Breakfast show on Saturday following her bowel cancer surgery. Speaking to her listeners, she remarked she felt like she owes the NHS 'her life.'

December 2021: After starting chemotherapy, Adele detailed the treatment's early side-effects which so far included a metallic taste, swollen fingers and sore teeth.

The star added that she intended to try and continue with her daily life, saying: 'I’m going to do my very best to carry on as normal as possible and see what this body can do.'

January 2022: The star spoke out about her 'shock' cancer diagnosis and detailed the effects of her surgery to remove the tumour during an appearance on Good Morning Britain.

Speaking to hosts Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard, she explained: 'It was a shock. I didn't realise I could get cancer which I know sounds silly because I know now it can happen to anyone at any age. I'm vegetarian. I'm healthy. I exercise.'

February 2022: Adele revealed that her bowel cancer was growing inside her for 10 years. The star detailed how the illness developed and credited switching to a healthier lifestyle for helping her recover quickly after previously being 'clinically obese' with a 'poor diet'.

February 2022: Amid her cancer fight, Adele revealed she had tested positive for Covid -19.

April 2022: Adele revealed that her stoma bag has 'empowered' her and that she doesn't let her colostomy surgery hold her back.

Speaking on Lorraine, the I'm A Celeb star said: 'It's saved me life. I'm so grateful that I got a stoma, it allows my bowel to heal from the surgery.'

Explaining that although the surgery will be reversed eventually, she said that she finds it 'empowering' to speak about her stoma.

Adele, who enjoys working out, continued: 'I truly believe my new lifestyle choices have helped me recover quickly from surgery and deal with chemotherapy.'

Earlier this month, Adele showed off her stoma bag as she went to the gym for the first time since having surgery despite being 'frightened of getting a hernia'.

The Radio 1 DJ, looked sensational as she posed for Instagram snaps flashing her midriff in a grey sports bra and matching leggings.

In the mirror selfies she 'proudly' revealed her stoma bag which she has named Audrey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ssxox_0fFxDAy900
Staying fit: Adele, who enjoys working out, continued: 'I truly believe my new lifestyle choices have helped me recover quickly from surgery and deal with chemotherapy' 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mpWA4_0fFxDAy900
Inspiring: Earlier this month, Adele showed off her stoma bag as she went to the gym. She penned alongside the post: 'Today’s FU to cancer… first time in the gym since my surgery'

She penned alongside the post: 'Today’s FU to cancer… first time in the gym since my surgery.

'First time in years to be fair but I’ve read how good strength training can be? Especially for runners… so decided to go for it…

'SO sorry if we were dicking about taking selfies instead of actually doing gym stuff… but to be fair we need a personal trainer because we don’t know wtf we’re doing.'

She added: 'Really proud of us for going though. Kate hates the gym and I’ve not been with my stoma before.

'I was frightened I might get a hernia but I think I escaped unscathed.'

THE SYMPTOMS OF BOWEL CANCER, WHICH DEVELOPS FROM POLYPS IN THE COLON AND RECTUM

Bowel, or colorectal, cancer affects the large bowel, which is made up of the colon and rectum.

Such tumours usually develop from pre-cancerous growths, called polyps.

Symptoms include:

  • Bleeding from the bottom
  • Blood in stools
  • A change in bowel habits lasting at least three weeks
  • Unexplained weight loss
  • Extreme, unexplained tiredness
  • Abdominal pain

Most cases have no clear cause, however, people are more at risk if they:

  • Are over 50
  • Have a family history of the condition
  • Have a personal history of polyps in their bowel
  • Suffer from inflammatory bowel disease, such as Crohn's disease
  • Lead an unhealthy lifestyle

Treatment usually involves surgery, and chemo- and radiotherapy.

More than nine out of 10 people with stage one bowel cancer survive five years or more after their diagnosis.

This drops significantly if it is diagnosed in later stages.

According to Bowel Cancer UK figures, more than 41,200 people are diagnosed with bowel cancer every year in the UK.

It affects around 40 per 100,000 adults per year in the US, according to the National Cancer Institute.

Comments / 10

Related
Daily Mail

Tiffany Watson shares heartbreaking scan photo and snaps in hospital bed after revealing she suffered a miscarriage at eight weeks - as she thanks fans for overwhelming support

Tiffany Watson shared a heartbreaking scan photo and snaps from hospital after revealing she suffered a miscarriage at eight weeks last year. The Made In Chelsea star, 28, also thanked fans for their support in the emotional post - days after detailing her pregnancy loss agony on the E4 show.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'I'm quite overwhelmed!' Kate Garraway embraces nurse after realising she cared for husband Derek Draper during year-long Covid battle live on GMB

Kate Garraway was lost for words upon realising she was sitting across from a nurse who saved her husband Derek Draper's life, during Friday's Good Morning Britain. The broadcaster, 54, was interviewing Michael Rosen, 75, and his former carer Beth Dixon, who worked in the intensive care unit while he was in a coma with Covid in 2020.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adele Roberts
Person
Kate Garraway
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Ben Shephard
Person
Adele
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Shock: 'Racist Royal' Remark Of Prince Harry's Wife Contributed To Outrage Met By Kate Middleton And Prince William During Jamaican Tour? Duchess Accused Of Plagiarizing Podcast Idea

Meghan Markle previously claimed that "racism" in the palace made her decide to quit royal life. Meghan Markle has become a favorite subject of criticism since she was first romantically linked to Prince Harry in 2016. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex first met each other on a blind date six years ago and were reportedly introduced thru a mutual friend.
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Baby Born With 2 Heads, 3 Hands In Rare Conjoined Twin Case Fighting For Life

In a rare incident, a woman in India gave birth to a baby with two heads, two hearts, one torso and three hands. The baby was born Tuesday in a hospital in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh. The doctors, who were shocked after seeing the baby's condition, referred the boy to a hospital in the city of Indore.
INDIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorectal Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Montage#Tiktok
Daily Mail

Frail Liza Minnelli, 76, felt 'shaken' and 'sabotaged' after being forced on stage in wheelchair at Oscars instead of seated in director's chair as planned, claims her friend

Liza Minnelli's friend Michael Feinstein has come to her defense after viewers worried that she looked frail and out of it when she presented Best Picture at the 2022 Academy Awards with Lady Gaga. During an appearance Monday on SirusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Feinstein, 65, claimed that the 76-year-old...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Wait 'Til You Hear How Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are 'Snubbing' The Royal Family Now—This Is So Bad!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come under fire for planning to fly to the Netherlands for the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games this weekend, just a few weeks after they refused to fly to the UK for Prince Philip’s memorial on March 29th due to ongoing disagreements about the level of security they would – or more accurately, would not – have. Their upcoming Holland trip for the Invictus Games, which will take place between April 16th and April 22nd – will be the first time the couple have been together in Europe since stepping down as senior royals – dubbed Megxit – over two years ago.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ohmymag.co.uk

This woman thought her daughter was faking a stomach ache, but the reality was much worse

Cayla had been suffering from these pains for quite some time now. Finally, in 2019, they found out the root of the problems. When young Cayla Jones of Cullompton, England, began complaining of agonizing stomach pain, her mom thought she was tired. She assumed that Cayla just wanted to be carried in her arms instead of walking by herself. However, when they finally visited the doctors, they found out that poor Cayla was suffering from a bladder infection. As per the doctor's diagnosis, the infection was the cause of the child's serious stomach pains.
KIDS
thesource.com

Transgender Model Shauna Brooks Reveals Relationship with Benzino, Says She is Tired of Hiding Their Relationship

Transgender model Shauna Brooks has put Benzino on blast, posting recordings online highlighting her relationship with the rapper. Brooks states that she isn’t attempting to “out” the rapper and his romantic preferences but is choosing to place her relationship in the forefront, as opposed to hiding their love privately. Benzino has resisted her wants in fear of people would “look at him crazy.”
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Princess Charlotte Shock: Kate Middleton’s Daughter Gets Into Fights With Prince George? Royal Siblings Reportedly Want To Have Control In Doing This During Family Breakfasts

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are growing up to be very close. Even though they have already been spotted in public on multiple occasions, they have never been seen fighting with each other. Most often than not, Prince William and Kate Middleton take turns leading their children during their family outings. So, when Prince George is with Middleton, Princess Charlotte is with Prince William.
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

343K+
Followers
32K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy