‘Maya Lin: A Study of Water’ opens at the Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art

James Ewart stuck his hand into a small plastic tub, pulled out a glass marble, dabbed it with glue, then pressed it onto a gallery wall.

That was 4,600 down, 18,400 to go. He was guessing, since it’s hard to keep count when seven people are doing the same thing. Piece by piece, they were bringing to life a giant marble map of two bays.

Ewart works for the renowned artist whose environmentally attuned exhibition, “Maya Lin: A Study of Water,” opens Thursday at the Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art.

Once done by mid-April, the map would flow across an expansive gallery floor, up walls and onto the ceiling. It depicts and is called “Marble Chesapeake & Delaware Bay,” two bodies of water connected by a man-made canal.

The map shows how much water and land is connected as part of the watershed: The Chesapeake’s watershed has 150 major rivers and streams, and more than 100,000 smaller tributaries. The rivers, tributaries and surrounding land channel rain and toxic substances, from fertilizer to animal waste, into the bay. The runoff results in too much nitrogen and phosphorus, which endangers important species like blue crab, oysters and bay grasses, and so much more.

And yet, when lit, the marble map would sparkle as if hit by the sun. It would look as clean as the water was in George Washington’s time, when he fished for shad in the Potomac River, part of the bay watershed.

Alison Byrne, the museum’s deputy director of exhibitions and education, recently visited the Brock Environmental Center, a community partner for the show and Hampton Roads headquarters for the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.

“We stood on the dock looking out at the bay. And it just really hit me that Maya Lin was visually creating the bay,” she said. “You can only stand at the water’s edge and see what’s right in front of you. But with this piece, you can be immersed in the whole bay.”

“A Study of Water” has been in the works for three years and fits the museum’s mission to show exceptional work that is locally and nationally relevant, Byrne said. It is arguably one of the most important exhibitions in Virginia MOCA’s history.

Lin, whose studio is in Manhattan, is best known for her once-controversial, now beloved Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., which she designed as a Yale undergraduate. It was completed in 1982 and she considered it an earthwork, an art approach that involves shaping the land.

She created other memorials, such as one on the civil rights movement in Montgomery, Alabama, but shifted to a wide-ranging practice that included architecture, gardens, printmaking and sculpture.

Increasingly, her art addressed a natural world under attack from climate change, pollution and other environmental threats.

In 2007, she began depicting water in her art, an urge stemming from her “longstanding environmental advocacy and her fascination with maps,” wrote Pace Gallery, a top Manhattan gallery that sells Lin’s work.

Two years later, she started an ongoing project she calls her final memorial. “What is Missing?” is a partly online monument to the extinction of plant and animal species worldwide.

“We are experiencing the sixth mass extinction in the planet’s history,” Lin has written, “and the only one to be caused by the actions of a single species — mankind. On average, every 20 minutes a distinct living species of plant or animal disappears. At this rate, by some estimates, as much as 30 percent of the world’s animals and plants could be on a path to extinction in the next 100 years.”

The website — whatismissing.org — showcases images and memories of these species, and lists conservation efforts, offering hope for a turnaround. She also has made large-scale sculptures and other works for various sites part of her memorial.

Areas in the Virginia Beach show touch on “What is Missing?” and allow visitors to jot their thoughts about the losses they’ve seen related to the Chesapeake Bay. At show’s end, Lin’s staff will add the writings to the website.

The exhibition does not spell out Lin’s concerns or wag fingers. Beauty, harmony and ingenious structure are what stand out.

“What I think is so brilliant about her work is she’s using basic materials to draw you in,” said Melissa Messina, guest curator for the show. “Everyone understands what a marble looks like. But to use it in this way, and transform it, creates awe.

“And when we are in a moment of awe, we are open.”

Lin’s art is science-based as well as poetic , in that it conveys layers of meaning.

A 42-inch-long wall piece, “Silver Chesapeake,” depicts the bay in recycled silver, a precious material used to convey a precious resource.

But peruse the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s website and a page on the American shad. The shad is a silver-sided fish that once was plentiful and now is “quite simply in trouble,” following “decades of harvest pressure, pollution and migration barriers.”

For centuries, the shad was nearly synonymous with the bay.

A 35-foot-long sculpture, “Flow,” depicts a set of waves with thousands of two-by-fours cut to varying lengths and set vertically on end. The wood is a reminder of deforestation, Messina said. Deforestation speeds global warming, which worsens storms and coastal flooding, quickens the melting of ice sheets and, in turn, hastens sea level rise.

As for marbles, she has fond memories of playing with them in the studio of her father, a ceramicist who taught art at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio, where she grew up. These were the rough-textured industrial marbles she now used to bring the flat-map shape of the bays to shimmering, bubbly life.

There’s another layer.

“We tend to pollute what we don’t see and what we don’t own,” Lin said in a National Endowment for the Arts interview in 2011. “Based on ecological terms, what’s downstream from you? None of my concern. What’s upstream? People focus on what they can see.”

That’s why she renders entire bodies of water, whether river or bay. “In order to protect it, you have to see it in its entirety” as a “living, unified organism.”

Lin never visited MOCA while working on the show. Her studio built models to work out how she might redesign the space, opening it up to suit her 11 works on display.

She finally came in mid-April for three days to tweak the show and attend a few private events, including a lecture.

“The Chesapeake Bay — which is why I’m so excited to be here — has played a very large part” in sculptures she has made for museums, she said at the lectern. “From an ecological point of view, it is one of the most critically important bodies of water in this country.”

She also has depicted it because “it is so beautiful as a form.”

She projected images of her art, then moved on to “What is Missing?” and discussed ways people could aid our struggling natural world.

Visiting the Brock center in Virginia Beach, she had been pleased to see oyster restoration in progress.

“How amazingly wonderful these areas are,” she said, “and can be again.”

Teresa Annas can be reached at teresa.annas123@gmail.com .

___

If you go

Where: Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art, 2200 Parks Ave., Virginia Beach

When: Through Sept. 4; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays through Sundays

Cost: Free admission; tickets may be reserved at virginiamoca.org .

Details: 757- 425-0000

On July 7, Luisa Igloria, poet laureate of Virginia, will read poems she wrote in response to Lin’s art.

At virginiamoca.org , learn about related programs and classes, plus shows of local environmental art.