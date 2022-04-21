ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Sen. Barrett fundraising ask claims ‘your child’ is scheduled for gender reassignment surgery

By Jon King
Michigan Advance
Michigan Advance
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OwxSm_0fFxD16r00

Another Michigan Republican is fundraising off attacks on the LGBTQ+ community and supporters.

A fundraising message sent by state Sen. Tom Barrett (R-Charlotte), who is seeking the Republican nomination for the newly drawn 7th Congressional District, claims, “President Biden is forcing 5-year-olds to learn about gender reassignment surgeries, gender identities, and other radical ideas,” adding that “Every American needs to step up TODAY and stop this sick and twisted ideology from poisoning our children.”

According to a screenshot obtained by the Michigan Advance , Barrett’s original fundraising appeal came via text and appeared to be an appointment confirmation for “Your Child” to receive “Gender Reassignment Surgery Tomorrow at 9 AM.” It then asks, “If you would like to CANCEL this appointment because you do not believe in teaching young children about dangerous transgender ideologies, please sign your name NOW.”

That message has since been replaced with Barrett’s current appeal in which he also claims, “Democrats are HELLBENT on destroying our faith, removing God from the center of our nation, and pushing transgender ideology on young children. Without your immediate support, Pelosi will have all the ammunition she needs to destroy Christian Republicans like Tom Barrett & completely eviscerate our traditional values.”

Barrett has not returned a request for comment.

The message follows a fundraising email earlier this week from Barrett’s colleague, Sen. Lana Theis (R-Brighton), accusing three Democratic senators, including Sen. Mallory McMorrow (D-Royal Oak), of being “groomers” that “sexualize” children after they walked out of an invocation she gave in which she claimed children are “under attack” from “forces that desire things for them other than what their parents would have them see and hear and know.”

Theis appeared to be referencing Republicans’ national crackdown on teachings that reference LGBTQ+ issues and America’s history of racism.

In a floor speech response Tuesday, McMorrow said she wondered why Theis had accused her by name of grooming and sexualizing children.

“Then I realized,” said McMorrow. “I’m the biggest threat to your hollow, hateful scheme. Because you can’t claim that you’re targeting marginalized kids in the name of ‘parental rights’ if another parent is standing up and saying no.”

She concluded by saying, “hate will only win if people like me stand by and let it happen,” and that Theis could call her whatever she wanted, but “I know who I am. I know what faith and service means, and what it calls for in this moment. We will not let hate win.”

On Wednesday, McMorrow said that she is acutely aware that rhetoric like that of Theis’ fundraising email can lead to very real consequences, noting the “pizzagate” conspiracy that led to a shooter barging into a pizza shop in Washington, D.C., and preceded the far-reaching QAnon conspiracy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QZkbx_0fFxD16r00

State Sen. Mallory McMorrow (D-Royal Oak), April 20, 2022 | Laina G. Stebbins

Theis is facing a primary challenge this year from Mike Detmer of Howell, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Detmer has criticized Theis for accepting the results of a Senate Oversight report that found no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 presidential election that Trump lost. In February, Detmer told supporters they should “be prepared to lock and load” at the polls.

While Barrett is considered to be the likely winner of the GOP nomination for the 7th District, he is trailing U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Holly) in fundraising.

Recent figures show Slotkin with a major fundraising advantage over Barrett, raising more than $1.3 million in the first quarter of 2022, with $5.5 million on hand. Barrett reported raising $465,735 with $395,910 on hand during the same period.

Slotkin, meanwhile, has since sent out an email (absent fundraising links) to supporters referencing Barrett’s fundraising pitch.

“Using scare tactics about our children’s well-being to raise money for a political campaign should be off-limits,” said Slotkin. “This is what people hate about politics: the politicians that only want to use fear to further divide us in a time where we should be coming together.”

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The post Sen. Barrett fundraising ask claims ‘your child’ is scheduled for gender reassignment surgery appeared first on Michigan Advance .

Comments / 1

Related
Michigan Advance

Sen. Runestad defends police shooting Lyoya, mocks reporters as ‘leftist handmaidens’

The Michigan Senate was abuzz with floor speeches on Tuesday.  State Sen. Jim Runestad (R-White Lake) openly mocked and denounced media coverage of a police shooting of an unarmed Black man in Grand Rapids — naming one Detroit Free Press reporter in particular. And state Sen. Mallory McMorrow (D-Royal Oak) slammed state Sen. Lana Theis […] The post Sen. Runestad defends police shooting Lyoya, mocks reporters as ‘leftist handmaidens’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Michigan Advance

GOP county conventions across the state face disruptions, but party touts ‘enthusiasm’

Several Republican county conventions across the state of Michigan faced disruptions and disagreements Monday night after attorney general candidate Matt DePerno, who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, encouraged his supporters to “storm” the events. DePerno used the language on stage at a rally with former President Donald Trump, and his campaign set […] The post GOP county conventions across the state face disruptions, but party touts ‘enthusiasm’  appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Michigan Advance

Dem officials do 4-hour livestream fact-checking ‘big lie’ claims during Trump rally

Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum, Attorney General Dana Nessel and state Sen. Jeff Irwin (D-Ann Arbor) recorded a four-hour livestream during former President Donald Trump’s rally in Washington Township Saturday where they reviewed and corrected inaccurate claims from he and other GOP officials. “For 18 months, we have endured lies and conspiracies regarding the 2020 […] The post Dem officials do 4-hour livestream fact-checking ‘big lie’ claims during Trump rally  appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Daily Mail

'If your wife is an admitted and proud contributor to a coup, maybe you should weigh that in your ethical standards': Pelosi tears into Clarence Thomas when asked if he should resign over wife Ginni's texts

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi slammed Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas at her Thursday press conference when asked if he should resign over his wife Ginni's texts. She first said of Thomas, 'I don't think he ever should have been appointed,' before expressing that she thought Congress should look into a provision of the House-passed H.R. 1 that would create a code of ethics for Supreme Court justices.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Washington Township, MI
State
Washington State
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lana Theis
Person
Elissa Slotkin
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Mail

California Democrat accused of racism for saying 'you need an interpreter' to figure out what Korean-American GOP Rep. Michelle Steel is saying during his campaign before the midterm

A California Democrat challenging GOP Rep. Michelle Steel is under fire from Republicans for seemingly poking fun at the Korean-American congresswoman's accent by telling a crowd that 'you need an interpreter' to understand her. While speaking at an April 7 meet and greet in the Congregation B'nai Tzedek synagogue in...
The Independent

Voices: Why it might be a long, long time before the Democrats have another Black woman Senator

When the Senate voted to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court yesterday, plenty of members of the Congressional Black Caucus were on hand, including one who hopes to be on the floor next year: Democratic Congresswoman Val Demings, who is running a long-shot race against Florida Senator Marco Rubio.Vice President Kamala Harris’s return to the Senate to preside threw into sharp relief the upper chamber’s dearth of Black women’s voices, who (as I said in Thursday’s column) could serve as a vital counterweight to right-wing attacks. Speaking to your dispatcher, Demings railed against how Republicans like Senators Josh...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fundraising#Sen#Gender Reassignment#Racism#American#The Michigan Advance#Democrats#Christian Republicans
Salon

Ted Cruz just handed Democrats a gift for the midterms — if they're willing to use it

There was so much to say about Senator Ted Cruz after his bizarre line of questions at the Senate confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson last week. Many, for good reason, focused on how the episode showed that Cruz has transitioned from an "unctuous asshole" to an aggressively deranged demagogue. As Ed Kilgore pointed out in The Intelligencer, during the hearings Cruz outdid himself "with the most disgraceful display of thuggish senatorial behavior I've personally seen in my many years of watching the upper chamber."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Must Read Alaska

Sarah Palin appears to be suddenly comprehending what Ballot Measure 2 — Ranked Choice Voting — means to Alaska elections

Sarah Palin, who filed for Congress on April 1 to fill the seat of the late Congressman Don Young, seems genuinely surprised at Alaska’s crazy new voting system. On her Instagram page, it’s almost as if she had not been paying attention for the past two years to the mischief that Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s former campaign team had put together — a wild and wooly jungle primary with no party sideboards, and a Ranked Choice Voting general election. Voters approved Ballot Measure 2 in 2020, as they were told it would remove Outside “dark money” from elections.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Fox News

Sen. Johnson: Biden 'would not be president' if FBI, media didn't conceal family 'corruption'

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., argued Thursday that if the American public knew about the "corruption of Biden, Inc." before the 2020 election, there would be no Biden administration. Johnson joined "America's Newsroom" as Republican House lawmakers call on the Department of Justice to brief Congress on the investigation into Hunter Biden's business dealings.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Michigan Advance

Michigan Advance

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
373K+
Views
ABOUT

The Michigan Advance is a hard-hitting, nonprofit news site covering politics and policy across the state. We feature in-depth stories, blog posts and social media updates, as well as top-notch progressive commentary. We wholeheartedly believe that journalists have the biggest impact by reporting close to home, explaining what’s happening in our state and communities — and why. Michigan has hundreds fewer reporters than just a couple decades ago. The result is too many stories falling through the cracks. Our staff of five experienced journalists is based in downtown Lansing, but you’ll rarely find us hanging around the office. We believe in good, old-fashioned shoe-leather reporting and aim to cover communities across the state. The Advance is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Advance retains editorial independence.

 https://www.michiganadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy