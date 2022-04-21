Charlottesville Opera returns to The Paramount this summer

Click here to read the full article. Julianne Hough, making her Broadway debut in the comedy POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive, has tested positive for Covid and will miss several preview performances of the play. Hough, the former Dancing With The Stars pro who starred as Sandy in the 2016 Fox TV-musical Grease, made the announcement in an Instagram Story post last night. ‘Hi everyone, I’m really bummed to share that I have tested positive for COVID,’ she wrote. “I am feeling okay, but unfortunately need to miss a few POTUS shows. Out...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO