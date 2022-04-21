Mold found in kolaches at a few ECISD schools
ODESSA, Texas — On Tuesday morning, there was mold found inside some of the kolaches served at a few ECISD schools. Zavala Elementary, San Jacinto Elementary and Ector Middle...www.newswest9.com
My child had to stay home from school today because she has thrown up 4 times so far today, she goes to Reagan elementary and was served Kolaches for breakfast yesterday. is this a coincidence???
