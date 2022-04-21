ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Mold found in kolaches at a few ECISD schools

NewsWest 9
NewsWest 9
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ODESSA, Texas — On Tuesday morning, there was mold found inside some of the kolaches served at a few ECISD schools. Zavala Elementary, San Jacinto Elementary and Ector Middle...

www.newswest9.com

lisa
3d ago

My child had to stay home from school today because she has thrown up 4 times so far today, she goes to Reagan elementary and was served Kolaches for breakfast yesterday. is this a coincidence???

ABC Big 2 News

Parents concerned about moldy food at some ECISD campuses

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Some Ector County ISD parents took to social media Tuesday saying their children were served a “moldy” breakfast and they were concerned about the incident. One mom wrote that her daughter said her breakfast was “black” and that the child began throwing up after school. “My son’s breakfast was the…same. Except he […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
NewsWest 9

School districts trying to retain teaching talent with teacher housing

IMPERIAL, Texas — Teacher housing isn't something that gets talked about often. However, several school districts have upcoming bond elections in May with propositions to address the issue. Specifically, upgrading or building more teacher housing. "Housing is very scarce here in Imperial," Mark Dominguez, superintendent for Buena Vista ISD...
IMPERIAL, TX
Houston Chronicle

4th round of P-EBT food benefits approved

A fourth round of Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) food benefits for Texas families was approved this week by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. This means families who qualify for free or reduced-price meals through the National School Lunch Program and have experienced COVID-19-related absences, virtual attendance or campus closures for the 2021-22 school year could be eligible to receive P-EBT food benefits.
TEXAS STATE
Greyson F

Popular Burger Chain Opening 2 New Locations

Grab yourself a new burger.Eiliv-Sonas Aceron/Unsplash. Sometimes there’s nothing as satisfying as munching down on a large, juicy burger. A burger with french fries and a soft drink is about as classic of an American meal as it gets. And while there are a number of burger chains spread throughout the Valley, one growing, Texas-based burger chain is opening not just one, but two new restaurants in metro Phoenix.
CHANDLER, AZ
El Paso News

“Complete and utter devastation” Ruidoso residents survey the damage

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As flames turn into ashes, Ruidoso homeowners are picking up the pieces of their destroyed homes as all evacuations have been lifted. Amy Karr and her husband have spent nearly a decade at their summer home off Gavilan Canyon Road, a part of a community made up of about a dozen of homes.
RUIDOSO, NM
FMX 94.5

Would You Fail This Texas City Pronunciation Test?

If you don't live in a major city in Texas, then you're used to people not even knowing your hometown exists. What's even worse is when they pretend to know the town or city you're talking about but they obviously don't based on how terribly they butcher the name. Surprisingly,...
LUBBOCK, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Be Careful Going To The Airport In Midland!

Whenever you're getting ready to go on a trip that involves getting thru the airport in time to catch a flight it can be stressful. Even when it's a smaller airport like the Midland International Air & Space Port. Only a few gates to choose from, not far apart so there's no running to catch a flight unless you are incredibly late, right? Well-my wife was flying home recently to see my stepdaughter back in Illinois. She has the first flight out of the morning, which meant getting her there at least an hour to an hour and a half early so there would be no need to rush. Well as it turns out, we got a late start to the morning and the designated time she wanted to be on the road for the airport passed us by.
Alissa Rose

2 fastest-growing cities in Texas

As we all know, Texas is one of the most beautiful and populated states in America because of its fascinating site to visit for its own culture and uniqueness. According to the US Census Bureau, Texas is one of the most popular states in the county, with a population of approximately 30,097,526 residents, and the third fastest-growing state in America.
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

Texas BBQ restaurant now in compliance after failing to pay nearly $900,000 in tips and overtime

ROANOKE, Texas — A Texas employer failed to pay its employees nearly $900,000 in tips and overtime pay, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division. The North Texas restaurant Roanoke Hard Eight BBQ owed its employees all their tips and hourly managers weren’t paid the correct time and a half rate for all hours worked over 40 hours in a workweek. This came out to $867,572 in owed tips and pay for 910 workers, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
ROANOKE, TX
WFAA

'It touches your heart': Dallas sanitation workers take break during route, surprise child with special gifts

DALLAS — A group of Department of Sanitation Services workers is catching some positive attention for bringing a bit of cheer and excitement to a young Dallas resident. Video captured on the Ring camera of a family in Oak Cliff shows the sanitation crew taking a break from their regular route. They paid a special visit to a little boy who often stands outside his home on trash collection day, each week, to send a friendly wave to the crew.
DALLAS, TX
US105

Why A New TikTok Challenge Could Lead to Tragedy in Killeen, Texas

It might seem harmless, but there's a new TikTok challenge that could lead to a violent ending anywhere in Belton, Temple, or Killeen if the wrong person gets involved. You probably remember it as 'ding dong ditch'. On the short-form video/social media app, it's called the 'kick door challenge'. KBTX is reporting that the trend started in college dorms and has moved to Central Texas neighborhoods.
KILLEEN, TX
NewsWest 9

Offices closing for Easter weekend

TEXAS, USA — April 17 is Easter, meaning several locations will be closed ahead of the holiday for Good Friday. City and county offices around the Permian Basin will be closed. Trash/waste disposal schedules will be off for the week. Emergency personnel will still be on hand. Additionally, colleges...
TEXAS STATE
