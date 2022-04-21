ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Man arrested, new details released after SWAT callout in Central Lubbock

By Caitlyn Rooney
 3 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, the Lubbock Police Department provided an update on a shooting that left one person seriously injured and prompted a SWAT response.

According to police, officers responded to a shots fired call at 1:52 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20. While on the way, officers were told that Samuel Sanchez, 17, was seriously hurt and taken to Covenant Medical Center in a private vehicle.

Police said they located Aldan Sarabia, 19, at a house in the 2600 block of 48th Street. According to police, SWAT and K9 were called to assist “due to the circumstances surrounding the call.”

2600 block of 48th Street. (Nexstar/Staff)

After getting a search warrant, SWAT entered the residence and found Sarabia in the basement. Police said Sarabia was booked into the Lubbock County Detention center and charged with Aggravated Assault.

