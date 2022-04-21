ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Survivors of Nassar abuse file claims against FBI

By Izzy Martin, The Associated Press, Autumn Pitchure
 3 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A Larry Nassar sexual abuse survivor along with others are spoke out Thursday reagrding multiple claims made against the FBI.

It’s an effort to make the government responsible for assaults that occurred after 2015. The Justice Department’s inspector general concluded last year that the FBI made fundamental errors when it became aware of allegations against Nassar that year.

Nassar was a Michigan State University sports doctor as well as a doctor at USA Gymnastics. He is serving decades in prison for assaulting female athletes, including medal-winning Olympic gymnasts.

Attorneys for Larry Nassar survivors with White Law PLLC are filing 13 separate claims against the FBI, totaling $130 million.

Jamie White, the attorney representing the women, said the FBI’s failure was on of “historic proportions” saying that there should be institutional accountability.

We spend so much energy and resources encouraging children to come forward when they have been abused, so the fact that people came forward to the most powerful law enforcement agency in the world and were rebuffed — it’s a slap in the face,” White said. “This is the largest failure on the part of law enforcement in the history of the world as it pertains to the protection of children, and there must be institutional accountability to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

White is not suing the FBI yet. Under federal law, tort claims must be a filed with a government agency, which then has six months to reply. A lawsuit could follow depending on the FBI’s response.

Among the claims made against the bureau includes an accusation that inaction from the FBI led to an additional 16 months of women and children being abused by Nassar.

“No one should have been assaulted after the summer of 2015 because the FBI should have done its job,” said Grace French, founder of a group called The Army of Survivors. “To know that the FBI could have helped to avoid this trauma disgusts me.”

The inspector general’s investigation was spurred by allegations that the FBI failed to promptly address complaints made in 2015 against Nassar. It took months before agents opened a formal investigation.

Back in September 2021 , at the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, FBI Director Christopher Wray apologized to the survivors.

“I’m sorry that so many different people let you down over and over again… And I’m especially sorry that there were people at the FBI who had their own chance to stop this monster back in 2015, but failed,” said Wray.

Nassar was arrested by state authorities in November 2016.

To read the addendum for an anonymous claimant, click here .

To read the redacted claim form of a claimant, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

