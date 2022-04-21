ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, IN

Police: Southern Indiana boy, 2, found wandering busy highway alone; mom napping inside

By Kathleen Ninke
Fox 19
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Ind. (WAVE) - In a short stretch of the usually quiet city of Austin, Ind., a portion of State Highway 256 saw a different kind of traffic: a toddler running across the two-lane roadway. “Everybody couldn’t believe it,” neighbor Teresa Wade said. Wade’s front yard was...

www.fox19.com

