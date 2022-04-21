ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Plays key role in fourth quarter

Pritchard finished with 10 points (5-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist in 16 minutes during...

ClutchPoints

Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant react as Blake Griffin hints who is to blame for Game 3 loss

As the Brooklyn Nets find themselves in a 0-3 hole to the Boston Celtics, you can sort of feel the roof caving in on a difficult season. The Celtics had the Nets outclassed in this one. Kevin Durant has been in a funk this series and it persisted at Barclays Center. We didn’t expect that at all. At one point, head coach Steve Nash turned to Blake Griffin to provide a spark. Momentarily it worked. But then, like all other tacts an outmatched Nets unit tried, it fell short. And after the game, Griffin didn’t think the team had the appropriate amount of “attention to detail” or the right “spirit” to get the big win.
NBA
The Spun

The NBA World Is Stunned By Steph Curry On Sunday

When’s the last time Steph Curry missed this many shots – two-point attempts, three-point attempts, free throws – in an NBA game?. The Golden State Warriors star is off on Sunday afternoon in Game 4 of the Western Conference first round playoff series. Curry has missed four...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Tracy McGrady Says The Brooklyn Nets Won The James Harden For Ben Simmons Trade: "James Harden Is A Dynamic Scorer And A Playmaker, No Doubt About That, But It Seems Like To Me He Is Slowing Down."

The Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers completed a blockbuster trade last March when they exchange James Harden and Ben Simmons right before the 2022 trade deadline hit, making a lot of noise around the league with this move. Harden is trying to help Joel Embiid win an NBA championship, which...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

NBA Announces Punishment For Jazz Star Rudy Gobert

Utah Jazz star center Rudy Gobert may have gotten a little too excited in his post-game press conference after beating the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4. Unfortunately for him, the NBA has delivered its judgment. In a statement just released by the NBA, the league announced that Gobert has been...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Heat Nation

Victor Oladipo makes it abundantly clear that he just needs to play in order to get his rhythm back

The Miami Heat are in the thick of their first-round matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. One of the things in the series that has stood out for some spectators is the absence of Victor Oladipo in Miami’s rotation. The two-time All-Star is not listed on the team’s injury report, but he has not seen a second of action in any of the Heat’s first three playoff games.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

No. 1 CBB Transfer Announces Commitment

Kendric Davis, the No. 1 transfer in college basketball, announced on Friday night where he’ll resume his college basketball career. The former SMU guard will remain in the American Athletic Conference. Davis has officially committed to Memphis. He heard from over 30 schools after he entered the transfer portal.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Alex Caruso Suffered A Gruesome Injury On Sunday

The Chicago Bulls will be without a key piece of their rotation after guard Alex Caruso suffered a facial injury in the second half of Game 4. Per Bleacher Report, Caruso has officially been ruled out for the remainder of the Bulls‘ key playoff game. Alex Caruso hit the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Blues' Justin Faulk: Posts two more points in win

Faulk scored a goal on six shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Ducks. For the second game in a row, Faulk netted the game-winning goal. The 30-year-old defenseman has surged in April with eight goals and nine assists through 14 contests, helping to make up for the absence of Torey Krug (upper body) for much of the month. Faulk is up to 16 tallies, 47 points, 166 shots on net, 148 hits, 99 blocked shots and a plus-43 rating through 74 outings.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Picks up overtime win

Fleury allowed four goals on 25 shots in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Predators. Fleury extended his winning streak to five games, but he's allowed at least three goals in four of those contests. He improved to 27-22-5 with a 2.92 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 54 outings this season. Both Fleury and Cam Talbot should each start at least one of the Wild's three games to close out the regular season.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Leads Hawks with 24 points

Hunter registered 24 points (9-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 30 minutes during Sunday's 110-86 loss to the Heat. Hunter was one of the few bright spots for Atlanta, which got only nine points from Trae Young and shot just 40.0 percent from the field while committing 15 turnovers. Hunter's 24 points marked a new postseason career high and extended his double-digit scoring streak to seven straight games.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Goes 1-of-5 from deep in Game 4

Huerter produced four points (1-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and four assists across 30 minutes during Sunday's 110-86 loss to Miami. While Huerter did post 13 points, five rebounds and four assists in Game 3, he's really struggled to find his offensive rhythm thus far in the series. Huerter is now a combined 6-of-26 from beyond the arc, and he's scored fewer than 10 points in three of four games.
NBA
CBS Sports

Heat vs. Hawks: Miami is controlling Trae Young, putting on a clinic in how to dispatch of an underdog

The Miami Heat just put on a clinic in how to control and win an NBA playoff game: Limit your own mistakes, and take away what the other team does best. The Heat committed just six turnovers in Game 4 (that number was at two for the portion of the game that was competitive), an accomplishment made more impressive by the fact that Kyle Lowry didn't play, and basically erased Trae Young in a 110-86 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday to take a 3-1 lead in their first-round series.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Bruins' Jeremy Swayman: Earns win Sunday

Swayman stopped 23 of 26 shots in Sunday's 5-3 win over Montreal. Two of the three goals scored on Swayman came while Boston was shorthanded. The 23-year-old goaltender has not allowed more than three goals in his past five starts, sporting a 3-2 record over that span. Swayman will likely split time in net with Linus Ullmark as the Bruins prepare for the playoffs.
BOSTON, MA
Hawks' Trae Young: Struggles through Game 4 blowout

Young provided nine points (3-11 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 0-1 FT), one rebound and five assists across 36 minutes during Sunday's 110-86 loss to the Heat. The Hawks were able to pull the upset in Game 3 behind 24 points and eight assists from Young, but he struggled to get anything going Sunday. For the second time in four games, he failed to reach double figures in scoring. In 36 minutes of action, Young finished as a minus-27 and was responsible for five of the Hawks' 15 turnovers. He'll look to bounce back in a win-or-go-home Game 5 for Atlanta on Tuesday night.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Suns vs. Pelicans score: Live updates from NBA playoffs as Phoenix seeks 3-1 series lead over New Orleans

The first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs continues Sunday night as the top-seeded Phoenix Suns take on the New Orleans Pelicans. The Suns will try to open up a 3-1 series lead as they play once again without star guard Devin Booker. Chris Paul, who led Phoenix to a Game 3 win with a dominant fourth quarter, will look to lead his team to victory again. The Pelicans take a 84-74 lead into the fourth quarter of Game 4.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Heat's Victor Oladipo: Plays 23 minutes in Game 4 win

Oladipo closed Sunday's 110-86 victory over the Hawks with six points (3-10 FG, 0-5 3Pt), eight rebounds and four assists across 23 minutes. After picking up DNP-CDs in each of the first three games of the series, Oladipo was thrust into the rotation on a night when Tyler Herro (21 minutes) and Duncan Robinson (nine minutes) took on lesser roles. While the blowout situation may have been a factor, it looks like Oladipo may have a chance to work his way into the regular rotation as the postseason progresses. However, the Heat are extremely deep with scoring options at guard, so barring an injury or two there will be a cap on Oladipo's fantasy upside.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Wild's Matthew Boldy: Points in last 11 games

Boldy provided an assist and fired eight shots on goal in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Predators. Boldy set up Kevin Fiala on a go-ahead goal in the second period. In his last 11 games, Boldy has three goals and 11 helpers, though he missed four contests in that stretch with an upper-body injury. The rookie winger hasn't looked out of place this year, posting 15 goals, 23 helpers, 105 shots on net, and a plus-19 rating through 44 contests in a top-six role.
NHL

