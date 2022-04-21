ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

$2M Powerball Ticket Sold In Paterson

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28vHil_0fFx97a000
7-Eleven at 57 East 30th St., in Paterson. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Three winning Powerball tickets from the Wednesday, April 20 drawing were sold in New Jersey, including one good for $2 million.

The $2 million ticket was sold at 7-Eleven at 57 East 30th St., in Paterson.

It was originally a $1 million second-tier prize, but was purchased with Power Play, doubling it.

The two other winning tickets were sold at

  • Somerset County ($100,000): Peapack Sunoco, 28 Route 206, Peapack; and,
  • Bergen County ($50,000): Montvale Snack Shop, 108 Spring Valley Road, Montvale.

The winning numbers for the Wednesday, April 20, drawing were: 20, 30, 45, 55, and 56. The Red Power Ball number was 14. The Powerball jackpot rolled to $400 million for the Saturday, April 23, drawing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 8

Alan Richardson
3d ago

it's about time they shared some that money with a resident in Paterson,I know they get a lotta money from the people in Paterson year round

Reply(4)
5
Related
Daily Voice

Winning $500,000 Lottery Ticket Sold In Fishkill

A Hudson Valley smoke shop continues to be a lucky spot for New York Lottery players where another winning lotto ticket worth six figures was sold for the seventh time in 2022. According to New York Lottery, a winning $500,000 Pick 10 ticket for the Thursday, April 21 drawing was...
FISHKILL, NY
Daily Voice

2 Powerball $50K Winners Sold In North Jersey

Two winning tickets from the Saturday, April 16 Powerball drawing were sold in North Jersey. Both tickets win the $50,000 third-tier prize. Those tickets were sold at the following locations:. Essex County: News Plus, 603 Valley Rd., Upper Montclair; and. Somerset County: Apak Liquor, 26 South Main St., Manville. The...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

WINNER: Jersey Cash 5 Lottery Player Takes Home $1.2 M

One lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn to win the $1,189,761 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot on Thursday, April 21, state Lottery officials said. The winning numbers were: 26, 28, 34, 37, and 41 and the XTRA number was: 02. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for...
LOTTERY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paterson, NJ
State
New Jersey State
Paterson, NJ
Lifestyle
City
Montvale, NJ
City
Somerset, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Lottery#Powerball Drawing#Powerball Jackpot#Power Play#Montvale Snack Shop
Daily Voice

Woman Shot Dead At Car Wash In South Jersey: Prosecutor

A 28-year-old woman was found fatally shot last in the parking lot of a self-service car wash, authorities said. Palmyra police were called to the Hot Wet & Wax establishment at approximately 10:45 p.m. Monday April 18 on Filmore Street for a report of an unconscious female who was bleeding, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Palmyra Police Chief Meghan Campbell.
PALMYRA, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
Daily Voice

Multiple Horse-Buggies Involved In Crash In PA: Dispatch

Horses and people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Apr. 18, according to emergency dispatchers. Two horse-and-buggies and a vehicle collided at the intersection of Cains and Buena Vista roads in Salisbury Township, shortly before 9:30 p.m., a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications says. One...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Killer Of NY Mom Found In Duffel Bag Sent Chilling Text Message To Traveling Husband

"Your whole family is next." That's the chilling text message that Orsolya Gaal's husband received from the man who killed her, Pix11 reports. The 51-year-old Queens mom apparently told her 13-year-old son she was going out to see a show last Friday night, the outlet said. Instead, Gaal went out with another man who was believed to have killed her hours later in her basement.
QUEENS, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
257K+
Followers
40K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy