Georgia State

IYCMI: #SheTalk with Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams

 3 days ago
#SheTalk with Stacey Abrams

Georgia Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams chats with MalaniKai about her One Georgia tour and why she’s the best candidate to lead Georgia into the future.

>>WATCH:

