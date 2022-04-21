ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

9 tips to help you travel more sustainably

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
Orlando International Airport sees big crowds during Easter holiday weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — In honor of Earth Day, AAA is offering tips to help people to travel more sustainably.

The tips focus on how to maintain travel and tourism without hurting or exploiting natural or cultural environments in the process.

Here’s how AAA says you can travel in a more eco-friendly way:

Reduce carbon footprint by bringing reusable water and toiletry bottles.

Have travel documents sent electronically instead of printed.

Be mindful of energy and water usage by taking shorter showers, reusing bath towels, and keeping heat/air conditioning at moderate temperatures.

Travel during the off-season or to less popular areas to limit infrastructure challenges created by over-tourism.

Shop and eat locally to support the community.

Purchase locally made souvenirs (preferably handmade) and pay a fair price.

Honor local customs and immerse yourself in the local culture.

Donate to an organization or plan to volunteer.

“Research has shown over time and particularly now that enjoying the outdoors is one of the top reasons people travel,” said Debbie Haas, vice-president of travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group, in a statement. “Increasingly travelers, especially younger generations, care about sustainability. By understanding the needs and expectations of travelers, our organizations can work together toward a sustainable future.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Orlando, FL
