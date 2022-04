The Giants may be done with Kadarius Toney after just one season, but that doesn’t mean the Buccaneers should rule him out as an option. The Buccaneers may have a large wide receiver room, but that doesn’t mean they have a deep group. The unit has some great names at the top and a few good names in the middle that have flashed at various points, but let’s not pretend that this group is flawless.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO