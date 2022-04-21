Hiawatha Trail set to open May 27

KELLOGG, Idaho – One of the Inland Northwest’s most scenic mountain bike trails will open May 27.

The Route of the Hiawatha has been described as “The Crown Jewel of Rail-to-Trail Conservation in the Country.”

It’s a 15 mile, all downhill ride that begins in Taft, MT and ends in Pearson, ID. The trail can be enjoyed by people of all ages. A shuttle bus is available to transport you and your bike back to the beginning of the trail.

The trail will be open seven days a week through September 18.

Day tickets and season passes are available. Learn more about reserving your spot here.

