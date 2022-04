The Indianapolis Colts are less than a week away from the 2022 NFL draft where it is likely they come away with a new addition to the wide receiver room. While both head coach Frank Reich and general manager Chris Ballard have remained bullish on developing the talent currently in the room, there is too much value to be had during the draft at the position to pass up an opportunity on Day 2.

