Hornets and BoA partner to renovate Charlotte elementary school’s library

CHARLOTTE — Students at a local elementary school are able to enjoy a revamped library now after the Charlotte Hornets and Bank of America teamed up to renovate it.

The library at Allenbrook Elementary School is now Hornets themed.

It upgraded its book selection from 200 to more than 5,000 titles.

Hornets executive Fred Whitfield said they’re just excited to support the great staff at Allenbrook.

“The great thing is these kids are able to dream and dream big dreams and those dreams can become reality,” Whitfield said. “With phenomenal staff they have here, we are able to come and and just be additive to it and hopefully these kids know their future is whatever they want it to be.”

The project is part of a greater initiative by the NBA to empower students in all 30 cities with NBA teams.

