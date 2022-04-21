Flood Advisory issued for Clark, Hot Spring by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 05:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cavalier; Pembina FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Minnesota and northeast North Dakota, including the following counties, in northwest Minnesota, Kittson. In northeast North Dakota, Cavalier and Pembina. * WHEN...Until 430 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1043 PM CDT, Flooding is already occurring. Water continues to close some township and county roads. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Langdon, Cavalier, Walhalla, Drayton, Pembina, Neche, St. Thomas, Crystal, Osnabrock, Mountain, Hensel, St. Vincent, Hamilton, Milton, Nekoma, Leroy, Bathgate, Backoo, Glasston and Olga.
