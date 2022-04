The blessing of the NFL draft — or the curse depending on your point of view — is that it taps into the inner scout and/or general manager in all of us. Any man or woman who has simulated through a season of Madden to get to the off-season and draft, or who has even just picked teams for a game of flag football on the weekend, has our own thoughts and notions for scouting and roster construction.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO