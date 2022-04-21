Water main break in area of K-Mart Plaza in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Crews are working to repair a water main break on a transmission line behind Evergreen Drive in Holyoke Thursday morning.

According to Holyoke Water Works, the water main break on a 16” transmission line located on a right of way behind Evergreen Drive. This transmission line feeds the High Service distribution area in the City of Holyoke.

The distribution of water will not be affected however, during the repairs the water may be discolored temporarily in neighborhoods located directly off Route 5 from K-Mart Plaza north to Mountain Park Rd.

If you have any questions or concerns, contact the water department at 413-532-6778.

