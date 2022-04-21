ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

Water main break in area of K-Mart Plaza in Holyoke

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CsuNj_0fFx3G5C00

HOLYOKE, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Crews are working to repair a water main break on a transmission line behind Evergreen Drive in Holyoke Thursday morning.

According to Holyoke Water Works, the water main break on a 16” transmission line located on a right of way behind Evergreen Drive. This transmission line feeds the High Service distribution area in the City of Holyoke.

Cat stuck in tree for several days rescued in Holyoke by tree company

The distribution of water will not be affected however, during the repairs the water may be discolored temporarily in neighborhoods located directly off Route 5 from K-Mart Plaza north to Mountain Park Rd.

If you have any questions or concerns, contact the water department at 413-532-6778.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Holyoke, MA
Government
City
Holyoke, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K Mart#Cat#Uban Construction#K Mart Plaza#Evergreen Drive#Holyoke Water Works#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cats
WWLP

WWLP

19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy