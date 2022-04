DES MOINES, Iowa — Casey’s opened a new store in Des Moines on Friday that is the first of its kind in the area. The 3,380 square-foot store at 3121 Forest Avenue offers pizza, drinks and the usual snacks you find at Casey’s, but without any gas pumps. Casey’s officials said it is designed without a gasoline pump island and is the first of its kind in the Des Moines metro.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO