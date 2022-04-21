Charges filed against man accused of killing WMU student in drunk driving crash

Criminal charges have been filed against the man accused of hitting and killing a 19-year-old Western Michigan University student.

The driver, Hunter Hudgins, 20, faces charges of operating while intoxicated causing death, moving violation causing death and a minor operating with a BAC (blood alcohol content), according to court records.

An arrest warrant was issued on Wednesday.

"Charges have finally been filed. In all honesty, I thought it would be a bigger relief. Um, I do feel a little relief, but it's not gonna bring my daughter back," said Colleen Broderick, Bailey's mom.

19-year-old Bailey Broderick was killed on November 3, 2021, after being hit by a car while crossing Fraternity Village Drive near Michigamme Woods.

Officers said they tried to resuscitate her before she was taken to a nearby hospital, where she later died.

"He took away the light of our life, and it's agonizing but he needs to be responsible for his actions and they need to make him pay for the crime that he committed," said Broderick.

In early April before charges were filed, Bailey's family and friends gathered at the Kalamazoo County Courthouse to push for felony charges to be given to Hudgins.

Now — five and a half months following the accident, Bailey's mother is starting to see a path towards justice.

"I think the charges were based on fact. I think that they're right on. I just hope that they all stay," said Broderick.

Friends close to her tell FOX 17 they had just dropped Bailey off at her apartment, and she was crossing the street to head inside.

Following her death, the city of Kalamazoo conducted a review of possible safety improvements in the Fraternity Village Drive area.

“New signs were installed in March by the City of Kalamazoo and additional pavement markings will be installed this summer. City staff are also working on a plan for additional lighting and sidewalks in this area," said City of Kalamazoo Deputy City Manager Jeff Chamberlain.

Chamberlain added there is no set date as to when the additional lighting and sidewalks would be installed.

Bailey's mom said she noticed the signs when she recently came to visit Bailey's memorial.

She added despite charges being filed, there is still a long way to go with court days ahead.

"I don’t believe that will be easy, but like I said, we have a lot of support, and if we're lucky enough to keep that support. We'll make it through," said Broderick.

Bailey was a metro-Detroit native who was attending school at Western Michigan University.

Her parents, Craig and Colleen Broderick, said she was a sophomore studying social studies.

As of Thursday afternoon, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said Hunter Hudgins had yet to be taken into custody.