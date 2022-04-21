ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Scarborough: GOP 'spineless' for being two-faced on Trump

By Ryan King
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xQqkl_0fFx1yYE00

M SNBC host Joe Scarborough lashed out at the Republican Party for panning former President Donald Trump behind the scenes while commending him in public.

Scarborough said he was mystified by the party's behavior while expressing outrage over a new report claiming Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy privately told colleagues he would urge Trump to resign from office after the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

"I want to go back really quickly to 2016 because how instructive is it that Kevin McCarthy actually said that he thought, seriously, he thought Donald Trump was paid off by Vladimir Putin?" Scarborough said. "I don't understand this. I can't even comprehend it. I've never seen anything like it, and yet this is how Republicans on the Hill have been acting since 2016."

McCarthy privately told his colleagues that he would encourage Trump to resign from office following the riot, according to a New York Times report adapted from an upcoming book, This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future.

JOE SCARBOROUGH SWIPES AT ELON MUSK FOR TWEET ABOUT HIS WIFE

McCarthy's office shot back at the report. “McCarthy never said he’d call Trump to say he should resign," said Mark Bednar, a spokesman for the California Republican.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell also voiced support behind the scenes that Trump's impeachment was warranted, although he later voted against conviction, according to the report. Scarborough recalled witnessing numerous Republicans come on his show and berate the president but refrain from such critiques in public.

"It's not just this book, and I mean, the book is great reporting," Scarborough said. "But how many times, Willie, did we have people come on the set, saying they hated Donald Trump in 2016, and yet they would speak no ill of him on-air? And then they would go out and say the most positive things at press conferences about him. We didn't only hear that in '16 — we heard that throughout the presidency."

The Morning Joe co-host served as a Republican congressman for Florida's 1st Congressional District from 1995 to 2001 but has since left the party and indicated he would likely never return amid Trump's rise to power. Scarborough added he did not understand what happened to the party and vented about its handling of Trump.

"All of my friends, we never acted that way on the Hill," he said. "We just didn't do it. I'm not exactly sure how Donald Trump changed the equation for these spineless, feckless Republicans. I don't know how Donald Trump hijacked the party and at the same time made these Republicans cower."

Co-host Willie Geist agreed with Scarborough and echoed his sentiments, saying that Republican leaders could have opened the floodgates for more GOP congressional defections from Trump.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"And they'd muster courage for a moment, wouldn't they?" Geist said. "And we see that again here, and then Kevin McCarthy would hear the pushback and remember he wanted to be the speaker of the House. Mitch McConnell would muster a little bit of courage and then realize it would cost him a bunch of votes if he voted to impeach Donald Trump. And they step back because power is more important than the country."

Comments / 1

Related
Fox News

MSNBC silent as Joy Reid continues pattern of controversial and bizarre remarks

Joy Reid’s MSNBC colleagues are silent as she continues her pattern of controversial and often bizarre or hateful remarks on the liberal network. On Monday, during an interview with failed New York City Mayoral candidate Maya Wiley, the MSNBC host made a comparison between Senate Republicans opposing Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson and past segregationists, the Dixiecrats.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
MSNBC

Bob Woodward: ‘No phone calls’ in Trump Jan. 6 records, but ‘I know personally, Trump is a phone addict’

Bob Woodward joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss his reporting on the "seven hour 37 minute gap" in Trump’s phone records from January 6, despite the former president’s “phone addict” tendencies. “This is the most important day in Trump's presidency, in many ways, and there are no phone calls,” says Woodward. “They've got some evidence, not absolute proof, but that there were burner phones, disposable phones, bought and used in the Oval Office or around the Oval Office during this period.” He adds, “disposable phones and burner phones are used by people who want to conceal their communications.”March 30, 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Chris Christie sends message to Dems: Follow Obama's advice, tell this story to voters

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss former President Barack Obama's words that Democrats have got a "story to tell" ahead of November's midterms. Christie urged Democrats to follow Obama's advice, listing "runaway inflation," "critical race theory," and a "porous border" as parts of the left's story that need to be mentioned.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Joe Scarborough
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Willie Geist
Daily Mail

Barking mad! Secret Service agents were furious at Biden White House for playing down injuries caused by bites from First Dog Major before he was shipped off to Biden's friends, new documents reveal

Secret Service agents were furious at White House officials for toning down injuries caused by bites from Major, the First Dog, to the point where they even tried to get President Joe Biden to pay for a coat that was ripped into pieces, according to newly released documents. Secret Service...
ANIMALS
SheKnows

President Biden’s Granddaughter Naomi Biden Just Revealed She'll Be Hosting Her Wedding at the White House

Click here to read the full article. There’s going to be a White House wedding! Naomi Biden, President Joe Biden’s granddaughter, shared that she and her fiancé Peter Neal will hold their reception at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, all thanks to First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, President Biden, and the staff that keeps the White House running. While Naomi isn’t the first member of the first family to have their wedding at the White House, she is the most recent in quite a number of years, making the occasion all the more exciting for everyone involved. Naomi took to her personal Twitter...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

Ted Cruz just handed Democrats a gift for the midterms — if they're willing to use it

There was so much to say about Senator Ted Cruz after his bizarre line of questions at the Senate confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson last week. Many, for good reason, focused on how the episode showed that Cruz has transitioned from an "unctuous asshole" to an aggressively deranged demagogue. As Ed Kilgore pointed out in The Intelligencer, during the hearings Cruz outdid himself "with the most disgraceful display of thuggish senatorial behavior I've personally seen in my many years of watching the upper chamber."
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Impeachment#Gop#Snbc#The Republican Party#House#New York Times#Elon#Senate
The Atlantic

A Federal Judge Just Told the Truth About Trump

Attorneys, as a class, are not typically well regarded for their writing; not for nothing do we call sentences that are incomprehensible, jargon-laden, or obfuscatory “legalese.” Yet what makes an order from Federal Judge David Carter today important is less its legal ramifications than the simple clarity of the view it offers of former President Donald Trump’s attempt to steal the 2020 election.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
203K+
Followers
63K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy