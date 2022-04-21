Delaware private school administrator faces child pornography charges

A Delaware private school administrator has been arrested and charged with five counts of dealing in child pornography.

Police arrived at Tower Hill School in Wilmington Tuesday with a warrant to investigate William Ushler, the director of upper school admissions, for possession of child pornography images.



Upon his arrest, Ushler was fired and banned from campus , according to an email from the head of school, Elizabeth Speers, obtained by the Delaware News Journal .

"While we do not anticipate findings that indicate any member of the Tower Hill community has been harmed, our thoughts and prayers are with the children whose images are depicted and who are victims of such deplorable crimes," Speers said.

Speers said police told her that no Tower Hill students or children in contact with Ushler appeared in the pornographic pictures.

Ushler, who had worked at the school for 15 years, is not the first Tower Hill School administrator to be arrested on child pornography charges.

In 2015, the former headmaster, Christopher Wheeler, was convicted on 25 counts of child pornography. The state Supreme Court later overturned his convictions on grounds that a search warrant was “unconstitutionally broad.”