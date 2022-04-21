ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Delaware private school administrator faces child pornography charges

By Heather Hamilton
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vkvq1_0fFx1sFs00

A Delaware private school administrator has been arrested and charged with five counts of dealing in child pornography.

Police arrived at Tower Hill School in Wilmington Tuesday with a warrant to investigate William Ushler, the director of upper school admissions, for possession of child pornography images.


Upon his arrest, Ushler was fired and banned from campus , according to an email from the head of school, Elizabeth Speers, obtained by the Delaware News Journal .

"While we do not anticipate findings that indicate any member of the Tower Hill community has been harmed, our thoughts and prayers are with the children whose images are depicted and who are victims of such deplorable crimes," Speers said.

TENNESSEE PASSES BILL REQUIRING DUI DRIVERS TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT IN DEADLY CRASHES

Speers said police told her that no Tower Hill students or children in contact with Ushler appeared in the pornographic pictures.

Ushler, who had worked at the school for 15 years, is not the first Tower Hill School administrator to be arrested on child pornography charges.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

In 2015, the former headmaster, Christopher Wheeler, was convicted on 25 counts of child pornography. The state Supreme Court later overturned his convictions on grounds that a search warrant was “unconstitutionally broad.”

Comments / 1

Related
Sand Hills Express

MS-13 gang leader sentenced to life in prison

▶ Watch Video: The history of MS-13, from El Salvador to the U.S. A leader of MS-13 has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted last year of multiple charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the Department of Justice announced Friday. MS-13, or La Mara Salvatrucha, is one of the largest gangs in the world and has been referred to by former Attorney General Bill Barr as “a death cult.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
City
Wilmington, DE
Wilmington, DE
Crime & Safety
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
BBC

Child rapist Melvin Miller jailed again over further attacks

A child rapist who possessed the largest library of indecent images a police force had ever found has been given more jail time after admitting further offences against a young girl. Melvin Miller was sentenced to 16 years in April 2020 after pleading guilty to 30 offences against two girls.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Private Schools#Upper School#School Administrator#The Delaware News Journal#Tower Hill School
BBC

Colin Pitchfork: Parole hearing for double child killer and rapist

Double child killer and rapist Colin Pitchfork, who was recalled to prison weeks after approaching women, is to be considered for release again this year. Pitchfork, who killed two 15-year-old girls in Leicestershire, was released in 2021 after 33 years in jail. The 62-year-old was then arrested after probation staff...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
The Independent

Texas GOP donor charged after repairman held at gunpoint during search for proof of Trump’s voter fraud claims

A conservative activist has been charged in connection to an alleged 2020 incident in which a repairman was held at gunpoint by a man searching for fraudulent mail in ballots that did not exist. RawStory reports that Steven Hotze, 71, was indicted Wednesday by a Harris County grand jury and is facing one count of unlawful restraint and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Mr Hotze reportedly hired more than dozen private investigators to search for instances of voter fraud ahead of the 2020 election, according to court documents. Mark Aguirre, a former Houston police captain,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Orsolya Gaal’s handyman lover appears in court for murder as prosecutors reveal he ‘slashed her throat’

The handyman lover of Orsolya Gaal appeared in court charged with her murder on Thursday night, as prosecutors revealed that the Queens’ mother-of-two’s throat was slashed during the brutal attack.David Bonola, 44, was arraigned in Queens Supreme Court on charges of murder in the second degree, tampering with physical evidence and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree after police said he confessed twice to killing the 51-year-old.Prosecutors revealed new details of Ms Gaal’s final moments, detailing how she willingly let her alleged killer into her home in Forest Hills in the early hours of Saturday morning...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
203K+
Followers
63K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy