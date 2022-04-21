Failing windshield wipers force massive Ford recall

A t least 650,000 big SUVs and pickups are being recalled by the Ford Motor Company due to failing windshield wipers that are breaking off.

Vehicles affected by the recall include a select group of F-150 pickups, 2020 through 2021 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs, F-250 trucks, F-350 trucks, F-450 trucks, and F-550 trucks.



The recall affects the F-250, 350, 450 , and 550 trucks from 2020 to 2022, according to a report .

The F-Series consists of the top-selling cars in the United States, the report noted.

Documents released by U.S. safety regulators said the faulty windshield wipers have teeth that are not the correct height, which has caused some to become stripped, according to the report.

These failing wiper arms could impair a driver's ability to see and elevate the risk of getting into an accident, the documents noted.

At least 754 reports of malfunctioning wiper arms were received by Feb. 25, Ford said.

The recalled vehicles will see their front windshield wiper arms replaced.

Drivers of the vehicles will get a letter notifying them of the recall beginning May 23, according to the report.