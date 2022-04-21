ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Cena Comments On Randy Orton’s 20-Year Anniversary With WWE

By PWMania.com Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRandy Orton’s first televised WWE match was in a winning effort against Hardcore Holly on the April 25th 2002 edition of Smackdown. John Cena, who had a lengthy rivalry with Orton in WWE, wrote the following message on Twitter in...

