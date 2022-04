Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities! Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com. Prepare a Meal at Aspirus’ Family House. The Aspirus Family House is looking for volunteers to make meals/soups during the week every day but Wednesday night. The volunteers are asked to bring the ingredients and make the meal at the House. This has been a big hit for families to grab a warm meal after visiting loved ones in the hospital. If you have questions or wish to sign up, contact the Family House at ahf@aspirus.org or 715-847-2548.

MARATHON COUNTY, WI ・ 28 DAYS AGO