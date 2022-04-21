ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A painful night for the Bucks

By Mark Daniels
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Milwaukee Bucks lost to the Chicago Bulls 114-110 in game two of their opening round NBA playoff series and may have lost All-Star guard Khris Middleton in the process. Trying to rally from a 16 point deficit in the second half, Middletown went down in the 4th...

