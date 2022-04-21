ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscumbia, AL

AMIEA, Big River Broadcasting hosting Battle of the Bands on April 23

By Charles Montgomery
WAFF
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Music Industry Educators Association (AMIEA), Big River Broadcasting and the Florence Academy of Fine Arts will host Battle of the Bands on April 23...

