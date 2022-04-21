AMIEA, Big River Broadcasting hosting Battle of the Bands on April 23

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - A group of local high school students is getting ready to take their math skills to an international stage. The team from New Century Tech High School inlcudes Ella Duus, Donal Higgins, Alexander Ivan, and Shreyas Puducher. The four students came together for the MathWorks Math Modeling Challenge (M3 Challenge), and worked to find a solution to the question of whether remote work is a fad or the future. Their work landed them one of the finalist spots for the Technical Computing Scholarship Awards in New York.

