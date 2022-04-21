Joe’s KC side dish named best gas station food in Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Joe’s Kansas City was named to Mashed’s list of the Best Gas Station Food in Every State , but not for the barbecue.

The original gas station location sits at the corner of 47th Avenue and Mission Road and the restaurant is no stranger to winning awards .

But on Mashed’s list, the mac-n-cheese was what set Joe’s apart and earned the distinction in the Sunflower State.

Although you should certainly sample all of the tasty meats that this restaurant offers, the best thing to order is one of their side dishes — macaroni and cheese. The macaroni and cheese at Joe’s Kansas City Barbecue is pillowy, light and full of cheesy flavor. It’s not too heavy, but you certainly get all of the taste that you crave in every single bite. If you’re feeling feisty, why not pair it with a signature barbecue sauce for a little extra zing and flavor? This macaroni and cheese makes the list because it won’t weigh you down on the road, but you’ll feel full, satisfied, and like you got the perfect cheese fix. Mashed.com

Mashed named Area 71 near Table Rock Lake in Missouri as the top gas station food in the Show Me State.

