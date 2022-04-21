ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Joe’s KC side dish named best gas station food in Kansas

By Juan Cisneros
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47NhN9_0fFwxt6R00

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Joe’s Kansas City was named to Mashed’s list of the Best Gas Station Food in Every State , but not for the barbecue.

The original gas station location sits at the corner of 47th Avenue and Mission Road and the restaurant is no stranger to winning awards .

But on Mashed’s list, the mac-n-cheese was what set Joe’s apart and earned the distinction in the Sunflower State.

Former Royals pitcher Ian Kennedy holding estate sale at Overland Park home

Although you should certainly sample all of the tasty meats that this restaurant offers, the best thing to order is one of their side dishes — macaroni and cheese.

The macaroni and cheese at Joe’s Kansas City Barbecue is pillowy, light and full of cheesy flavor. It’s not too heavy, but you certainly get all of the taste that you crave in every single bite. If you’re feeling feisty, why not pair it with a signature barbecue sauce for a little extra zing and flavor? This macaroni and cheese makes the list because it won’t weigh you down on the road, but you’ll feel full, satisfied, and like you got the perfect cheese fix.

Mashed.com

Mashed named Area 71 near Table Rock Lake in Missouri as the top gas station food in the Show Me State.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas State
Kansas Restaurants
City
Home, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lifestyle
State
Missouri State
Kansas City, KS
Food & Drinks
Overland Park, KS
Restaurants
Overland Park, KS
Lifestyle
Kansas City, KS
Restaurants
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
City
Overland Park, KS
Overland Park, KS
Food & Drinks
City
Gas, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Food & Drinks
City
Kansas City, KS
Mashed

This Fan-Favorite Arby's Deal Is Back On The Menu

Arby's has a catchphrase that's short, simple, and to the point: "We have the meats." And though the chain is known for its cold cut sandwiches, it actually does have more meats on the menu than just deli turkey, roast beef, and ham. In fact, it just brought back Arby's boneless wings, which were tested in December of 2020, and debuted as a limited-time menu option in October of 2021.
RESTAURANTS
ABC4

Outback Steakhouse releases new Sugar Steak

UTAH (ABC4) – The Outback Steakhouse is excited to announce the newest item on its menu. The American chain is offering customers in the mood for a more gourmet dish its new beef tenderloin Sugar Steak. The melt-in-your-mouth filet offers taste buds a sweet, savory, and spiced Asian-inspired flavor. As noted by ChewBoom, the steak […]
UTAH STATE
Mashed

Outback Steakhouse Fans Will Love The Company's Latest Announcement

Every once in a while, Outback Steakhouse pulls out all the stops and decides to completely revamp their menu. Guilty Eats reports that the steakhouse chain decided to overhaul its menu back in 2020 and added in some items like a filet mignon and lobster, as well as a sirloin with a side of ribs. These protein-packed entrées may have gotten folks almost as excited as the Three Cheese Steak Dip or Bloomin' Fried Chicken that came out at the same time, per FSR magazine. The complete about-face took place as a result of the pandemic and new guidelines that the government put into place, and Outback Steakhouse responded in kind.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Kennedy
Greyson F

Popular Pizza Restaurant Has Closed

A popular pizza restaurant has now closed for good.Unleashed Agency/Unsplash. Many pizza chains thrived during the COVID-19 shutdowns. With traditional restaurants closed and others charging an arm and a leg for delivery, pizza shops around the United States turned in some of their best numbers due to having a built-in delivery system already in place. However, that didn’t prove to be the case with all pizza restaurants, as some have not been able to fully weather the storm, and the culmination of the pandemic, food shortages, worker issues, and rising costs, have forced several to close up shop in recent months. That list of closed pizza restaurants now has a new entry.
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

Chef Bobby Flay Looking to Open His Burger Restaurant in Town.

Bobby Flay wants to bring his burger recipes to you.amirali mirhashemian/Unsplash. Few celebrity chefs have the same kind of name recognition as Bobby Flay. He has become a mainstay on Food Network, appearing in well over a dozen various productions, including Iron Chef: America, Throwdown! with Bobby Flay, and Boy Meets Grill. In addition to his television shows, Bobby Flay has an assortment of books under his name as well, including Bobby Flay’s Burgers, Fries and Shakes, and Bobby Flay’s Barbeque Addiction. All of this combines to make him an A-list celebrity chef. And now, he's eyeing metro Phoenix as a destination for one of his restaurants.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

New Maine Lobster Roll Restaurant is Now Open

A new lobster restaurant has opened in town.Louis Hansel/Unsplash. For anyone who has traveled to the state of Maine, they know there’s just something about a fresh lobster roll that’s unlike anything else out there. The way the buttery bun or toast wraps around the juicy lobster meat, all while the meat is allowed to be on its own, without the masking of too many other ingredients. It’s a food that, primarily, hasn’t made its way out of the greater New England area (although some versions can be found in Baltimore). Thankfully, for anyone living in the Valley, a taste of this Maine delicacy is coming to town.
MAINE STATE
TheStreet

McDonald's Brings Back a Classic Menu Item

McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report is the ideal fast-food choice for the consumer that loves the classics. While Taco Bell (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report leans on finding new ways to reuse the same dozen ingredients and KFC (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report is determined to create the world's fattest chicken sandwich, McDonald's strategy has always been about finding new ways to make its most-loved products better.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macaroni And Cheese#Side Dish#Food Drink#The Best Gas Station Food#Royals#Kansas City Barbecue#Mashed Com#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 4 Kansas City Wdaf Tv
The Kitchn

The $4 Aldi Dessert I Bring to Every Party I’m Invited To

For the first time in two years, invitations to dinner with friends seem to outnumber the shows in my Netflix queue. I’m the first to admit that I’m a bit rusty when it comes to hosting these days, and I can only assume others are too. That’s why I am committed to contributing to the culinary portion of every celebration (no matter how small!). Lately, I’ve been offering to bring dessert because, well, I’m a big fan of baked goods and, also, I have a secret shortcut up my sleeve. One of my very favorite desserts is a store-bought treat that costs just $4. What is the secret sweet I’ve found? Aldi’s Dutch Apple Pie, of course!
FOOD & DRINKS
KSN News

Check your home, your car – $1M ticket set to expire

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Someone in Kansas could be the winner of $1 million and not know it. And time is running out for them to claim the prize. The Kansas Lottery says that a Mega Millions ticket that someone bought in south-central Kansas last year is worth $1 million, but it is going to […]
WICHITA, KS
Mashed

Taco Bell Finally Confirmed The Date Of The Mexican Pizza's Return

The year 2020 will go down in history as a true dumpster fire of a year and people had a lot to deal with. On top of everything else going on, Taco Bell took away one of the public's small comforts by discontinuing the ultra-beloved Mexican Pizza. Ever since then, people have been clamoring to find out if and when the Mexican Pizza would be back at the fast food joint, already.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Greyson F

Popular Burger Chain Opening 2 New Locations

Grab yourself a new burger.Eiliv-Sonas Aceron/Unsplash. Sometimes there’s nothing as satisfying as munching down on a large, juicy burger. A burger with french fries and a soft drink is about as classic of an American meal as it gets. And while there are a number of burger chains spread throughout the Valley, one growing, Texas-based burger chain is opening not just one, but two new restaurants in metro Phoenix.
BGR.com

Major salad dressing recall: Check your fridge for this Whole Foods salad dressing

People who suffer from allergies and other sensitivities to certain food ingredients should be on the lookout for a new salad dressing recall from Whole Foods. A popular Caesar dressing sold at Whole Foods contains two things that do not appear on the list of ingredients. These are soy and wheat, and they could lead to life-threatening reactions in people suffering from allergies or wheat-related illnesses.
ARKANSAS STATE
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy