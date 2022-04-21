Enjoying Easter At Heritage Center

Months after the auction of its luxe contents that caused traffic issues as viewers visited the infamous Villa Collina in West Knox County to see inside of it, the massive home is scheduled to be demolished this week.
Back in the summer of 1983, my family spent the night in Lawrence, Kansas on our way to New Mexico. It's not the shortest route, but we wanted to stop at the Truman and Eisenhower museums, so that's the route you take. While there, it was quite humbling to see...
When asked what my favorite animal is, I always answer with a tie--elephants and giraffes. Some have said that because I'm a tall guy, I might subconsciously be drawn to tall animals. Whatever. I like giraffes and elephants. Gorillas come in third, and I've made a jaunt to the Louisville...
UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Town of Unicoi is looking forward to once again hosting its annual Wayne Scott Strawberry Festival next month. Organizers say lots of effort is going into this year’s festival, which returned in 2021 after taking a year off due to COVID-19. The Strawberry Festival will feature crafts, live music and […]
The Easter Bunny hops into Sprecher, March 27th and April 3rd. Have your photo taken with the Easter Bunny, then take a brewery tour. Top it off by having your photo put on bottles of Sprecher Root Beer. What a great gift!. The Easter Bunny hops into Sprecher, March 27th...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Grand Prarie Friends added 60 acres to the Edna Edwards land and water reserve Sunday. The new land is along county road 100 north near county road 1500 east. What looks like a big cornfield now will be turned into a forest and bat preserve over the next few years. […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Malco Theatres announced when guests can enjoy movies under the stars, in the summer months. The theater will be open daily starting on Apr. 29. Tickets for Apr. 29 - May 5, will be on sale starting on Apr. 26. Download the FOX13 Memphis app to...
Comments / 0