On Wednesday, April 13, the City Council of Encinitas voted to remove Bruce Ehlers from the Planning Commission. This came at the end of a contentious two-hour session, where every piece of written communication received, every ticketed item registering an opinion and every one of the 30-plus speakers indicated strong support for the commissioner. Cumulatively, they testified to Ehlers’ character, his knowledge, and his dedication to making the city a better place.

ENCINITAS, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO