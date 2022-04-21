ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Long Island woman sexually assaulted, beaten during burglary: cops

By Snejana Farberov
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gKUoi_0fFwqdya00

A woman was sexually assaulted and beaten after two perps broke into her Long Island home and ransacked it on Tuesday, police said.

Surveillance video released by the Suffolk County Police Department showed the two unnamed suspects strolling along a residential street in Mastic Beach in the hours before the home invasion.

The duo later barged into the woman’s home to rob it around 4 p.m., police said.

In the course of the burglary, one of the men sexually and physically assaulted the homeowner, before fleeing with cash and unspecified property.

The victim, who has not been named, was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Suffolk County cops described one of the wanted suspects as wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and dark pants with a purple stripe, while the other was sporting a light-colored hoodie and matching pants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kWJSy_0fFwqdya00
Surveillance video showed the two unnamed suspects in Mastic Beach hours before the home invasion.
Suffolk County Police
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OO3N3_0fFwqdya00
The suspects broke into the woman’s home around 4 p.m.
Suffolk County Police
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OhypL_0fFwqdya00
One of the men sexually and physically assaulted the homeowner, before fleeing with cash and property.
Suffolk County Police

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to arrests in the case.

As of Thursday, the burglars were still at large.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jealous handyman lover allegedly said he killed Orsolya Gaal after finding her texts to another man

The jealous handyman accused of murdering his on-off lover Orsolya Gaal has said he killed her after discovering she had been texting another man, according to a police source.An unnamed senior NYPD supervisor told The Daily Beast that David Bonola said he had been having an affair with the married mother-of-two on and off for the past two years.Mr Bonola, 44, claimed he had seen text messages between Ms Gaal and another man and so he went to her home in Forest Hills in the early hours of Saturday morning to confront her when she returned home from an...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Orsolya Gaal’s handyman lover appears in court for murder as prosecutors reveal he ‘slashed her throat’

The handyman lover of Orsolya Gaal appeared in court charged with her murder on Thursday night, as prosecutors revealed that the Queens’ mother-of-two’s throat was slashed during the brutal attack.David Bonola, 44, was arraigned in Queens Supreme Court on charges of murder in the second degree, tampering with physical evidence and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree after police said he confessed twice to killing the 51-year-old.Prosecutors revealed new details of Ms Gaal’s final moments, detailing how she willingly let her alleged killer into her home in Forest Hills in the early hours of Saturday morning...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Suffolk County, NY
City
Mastic Beach, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Crime & Safety
Mastic Beach, NY
Crime & Safety
Oxygen

Long Island Woman Indicted For Shoving Elderly Woman To Her Death In Unprovoked NYC Attack

A Long Island woman accused of shoving an elderly woman to her death in a seemingly unprovoked NYC attack has been indicted. Lauren Pazienza, 26, is accused of forcefully pushing Barbara Gustern, 87, while calling her a “b***h,” resulting in the woman’s death days later, according to Fox News. The March 10 incident happened in the Chelsea neighborhood in Manhattan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

‘I Didn't Know What to Do. So I Just Stabbed Him:' Chilling Details Emerge in Triple NYC Attack

"The lady starts screaming. Honestly, I didn't know what to do so I just stabbed him." Those are the words, in sum and substance, that 30-year-old Robert Whack offered by way of explanation for a brutal robbery attack on a 61-year-old Asian woman and a pair of father-son good Samaritans who ran out to help her in Queens Saturday, according to a criminal complaint obtained by News 4 Wednesday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Woman groped boy aboard Bronx bus, police say

TREMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A woman groped a 14-year-old boy inside a moving bus in the Bronx, police said Friday. Around 4:45 p.m. on March 31, the suspect grabbed the boy’s crotch over his clothes aboard a northbound BX41 bus in the vicinity of East Tremont and Webster avenues, according to authorities. The victim […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Burglary#Crime Stoppers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily News

Fugitive wanted for raping twin 4-year-old girls in Pennsylvania all smiles after being nabbed hours after assaulting cops in NYC

A fugitive child rape suspect who beat up two Midtown cops trying to arrest him is finally in handcuffs — and he’s all smiles. Isaiah Metz, wanted for raping twin 4-year-old girls in Pennsylvania, had a wide grin on his face as police led him in handcuffs out of the Midtown South precinct stationhouse in Manhattan Wednesday to appear in court. Early Tuesday morning, Metz assaulted two officers ...
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily Mail

Man, 32, appears in court charged with raping and murdering his girlfriend’s 11-year-old daughter, then killing her brother, 13, mother and friend, 11, at sleepover

A 32-year-old man accused of murdering a mother and three children has appeared before a Crown Court judge for a pre-trial hearing. Damien Bendall is alleged to have raped and murdered 11-year-old Lacey Bennett, and is accused of unlawfully killing her brother John Paul Bennett, 13, their mother Terri Harris, 35, and Lacey’s friend Connie Gent, 11.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man accused of murdering son, two, ‘said he was ‘taking Julius with me’ in text’

A man sent a text message to his ex-partner to say he was “getting out of here” with their two-year-old son before he allegedly murdered the infant, a court has been told.Lukasz Czapla, 41, is on trial at the High Court in Edinburgh accused of murdering Julius Czapla at a property in Muirhouse in the city on November 20 or 21 2020.At a hearing on Friday, a 15-strong jury was shown text messages between Czapla and his former partner Patrycja Szczesniak on the eve of the discovery of their son’s body.The messages, translated from Polish, revealed Ms Szczesniak was seeing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
PIX11

Man gets 25 years to life in Bronx girlfriend’s stabbing death

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A man who stabbed his girlfriend to death because he “realized he hated her” was sentenced Monday to 25 years to life behind bars, prosecutors said. Juana Alvarez, 52, was reported missing on Aug. 9, 2016, officials said. About two weeks later, police arrested Miguel Bonilla for fare evasion. While he […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Disturbing details emerge after Queens mom found dead in duffle bag

FOREST HILLS, Queens (PIX11) – The police scene outside of a Queens home on Monday was still active, two days after the body of a mother was found in a duffle bag about a half-mile away. Orsolya Gaal’s home on Juno Street in Forest Hills remained taped off and police are monitoring the property 24-7 […]
QUEENS, NY
The Independent

Man who plotted to murder ex-wife stopped by passing elderly couple who sat on him

An elderly couple who prevented the murder of a woman by her estranged husband by sitting on him until the police arrived are set to receive bravery awards.Thuan Dinh, 53, was holding a bag containing a piece of rope, petrol and gas cylinders which he used to strangle and stab his ex-partner to death during the “horrific attack” at her workplace.Dinh was jailed for 28 years for her attempted murder. Katherine Jordan, 65, and Roger Trask, 75, were praised by the judge, who said they had “undoubtedly” prevented a murder.Dinh arrived before the nail bar managed by his ex-partner...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
21K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy