I discovered the retro cloud gaming service Piepacker the way it was probably meant to be discovered: not through a press release in my inbox or a pitch from someone in public relations, but when a friend mentioned it in a WhatsApp group and invited me to play. I’d never heard of it, and the name sounded silly, but my friend said it had some cool old SNK games available to play. I watched the video on the website and it looked fun.

