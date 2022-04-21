ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crash blocks traffic on I-80 near 2500 E

By Danielle MacKimm
 3 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – Utah’s Department of Transportation has reported a crash in Salt Lake County.

The crash has been reported westbound on Interstate-80 at milepost 127 near 2500 E in Salt Lake City.

At this time the right lane in the area is closed. The clearance time of the accident is expected to be around 10:00 a.m.

ABC4 will provide updates as they become available.

