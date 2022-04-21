The Hettema Group and Themespace merge to create single independent creative studio entitled THG
This morning, The Hettema Group and Themespace, two internationally-acclaimed experiential design leaders, announced a merger combining forces to create Themespace \ Hettema Group, known as THG. This new independent creative agency is dedicated to creating awe-inspiring attractions around the world for theme parks, museums, and leading brands. The company has worked...www.inparkmagazine.com
