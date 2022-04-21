Detroit-style pizza shines at Wild Side Brewing Company

Order the pizza at Wild Side Brewing Company.

A server recommended it on a second trip to this charming brewery in Grand Rapids, Ohio. We wished someone would have done the same in our first outing: It's what elevates their food menu from expected to excellent, and it's what will keep us coming back.

Detroit-style pizza is the draw here, square-cut slices on a ​​pillowy soft crust that's heaped with toppings. Our Italian ($22) was delicious: prosciutto, salami, tomatoes, basil, and roasted garlic under dollops of a creamy ricotta and a drizzle of a balsamic reduction.

It's tough to imagine a dedicated pizza shop that could do better.

There's also a Hunter ($20), with bacon, boar sausage, rabbit sausage, onion, and roasted garlic, among the handful of specialty pizzas suggested on the menu. And the Greek ($21), with pesto and olive oil sauce, roasted chicken, feta cheese, olives, onions, and roasted garlic.

★★★ ½Address: 24194 Front St., Grand Rapids, OhioPhone: 419-830-3044Category: BreweryMenu: Detroit-style pizza, grinders, saladsHours: 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 4 to 11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday. Closed on Monday.Wheelchair access: Yes.Average Price: $$Credit Cards: MC, V, D.Website: wildsidebrewing.com

Diners can also build their own pies at Wild Side, but why bother with options as interesting as these?

One pizza more than satisfied our party of two, which turned out to be a good thing on this bustling live-music Saturday: Our starter never actually arrived, likely a testament to the good-natured crowd and a somewhat disorganized staff. (On each of our trips we noticed several servers and bartenders sporadically checking in; all were perfectly friendly and helpful, but some consistency would have improved the overall experience.)

So we've got no review on that delicious-sounding cheese and truffle bread ($12), but no need to dwell on it: There's another starter that makes our list of highlights at Wild Side.

That's a balsamic bruschetta ($10) that did make it to our table on an earlier visit. It seems you can find this dish presented 100 different ways at 100 different restaurants, but this version is worth taking note: ripe tomatoes, pickled onions, roasted garlic, fresh basil, and crumbled feta atop sturdy sourdough crostinis, all drizzled with a sticky balsamic reduction.

The feta is a delicious substitution for the usual mozzarella, we decided. A dining companion noted that it added a bit of a kick, and cut through the acidity of the tomatoes and balsamic.

Rounding out the relatively small dining menu are grinders and salads, which we sampled on that earlier trip as well. The Hog ($12) is a tasty oven-roasted sandwich, if not anything to inspire a letter home. It's pulled pork, thick-cut bacon, jalapeños, pickled onion, a melted cheese blend, and the diner's choice of sauce; I opted for a traditional barbecue.

A dining companion tried Et Tu Brute ($11), the brewery's creatively titled take on a Caesar salad with chicken, peppadew peppers, pickled onions, Roma tomatoes, and Caesar dressing. Some bites were pretty heavy on bitter spinach, she observed, but she would have happily taken home a jar of the peppers, onions, and tomatoes.

The pizza remains the draw in my mind, and the atmosphere will recommend itself as well for those who like trendy, cozy jaunts on a small-town main drag. This one has been open since 2018. But this is a brewery, first and foremost, and it's presumably (and probably rightly) the beer that's going to entice the average patron to Grand Rapids.

Based on previous experience with craft and microbreweries, we were surprised to find a pretty shallow beer list at Wild Side – just a few local options, bolstered by a few guest taps. But what the liquid menu lacks in depth, it makes up for in interest.

Wild Side's exclusive specialty is barrel-aged brews, “with the desire to unearth our region's wild terroir,” as operators tout on the brewery's website. That means you'll find pours here that stretch beyond the standards at the other breweries in the region, especially by way of wilds and their perhaps more familiar cousins in sours.

For beer enthusiasts, these might in themselves warrant a trip to Grand Rapids.

For everyone else, they're more than worth sampling alongside that pizza.