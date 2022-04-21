The Texas Restaurant Association has scheduled Taste of the Permian Basin from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. today at the Midland County Horseshoe Pavilion, 2514 Arena Trail, Midland.

Sponsor preview party will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and general admission will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

More than 30 Permian Basin restaurants will feature the best deserts in the area.

General admission is $40 in advance or $50 at the door.

Sponsorship opportunities are available.

No strollers or carriers will be permitted.

For tickets or more information, call 432-563-5233 or email [email protected] or visit tinyurl.com/2mnz8afd.