Taste of the Permian Basin
The Texas Restaurant Association has scheduled Taste of the Permian Basin from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. today at the Midland County Horseshoe Pavilion, 2514 Arena Trail, Midland.
Sponsor preview party will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and general admission will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
More than 30 Permian Basin restaurants will feature the best deserts in the area.
General admission is $40 in advance or $50 at the door.
Sponsorship opportunities are available.
No strollers or carriers will be permitted.
For tickets or more information, call 432-563-5233 or email [email protected] or visit tinyurl.com/2mnz8afd.
