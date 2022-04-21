ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Bills GM Brandon Beane on All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer: 'I want Jordan here'

By Victor Barbosa
 3 days ago
Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer (21) is hoping to stay in Western New York. Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Despite 2021 being his age-30 season, Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer is coming off of arguably his best NFL campaign. Now, Poyer is looking to cash in, but according to reports, he is hoping to stay in Western New York.

The Oregon St. product was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the seventh round of the 2013 NFL Draft, but played just three games with the team before being acquired off of waivers in October of that year by the Cleveland Browns. Poyer played with the Browns from 2014 to 2016, before joining the Bills ahead of the 2017 season.

He broke out in a big way during his first year with Buffalo, posting 95 tackles, a career-high 13 passes defended, five interceptions (including one pick-six) and 2.0 sacks. Poyer was again solid in 2018 and 2019, recording over 100 tackles in both seasons, as well as six more interceptions and 3.0 sacks combined and a career best four fumble recoveries in 2019.

Poyer registered a career-high 124 tackles in the 2020 regular season and continued his success in the playoffs, racking up 20 more tackles in the team's three postseason games. Last year, he had 93 tackles, nine passes defended, eight tackles for loss and tied for his career high with five interceptions, while adding a career-high 3.0 sacks as well.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane has indicated that he very much hopes to keep Poyer in the fold for 2022 and beyond.

