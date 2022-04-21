ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Piers Morgan talks tense fight with Trump: ‘What the f— is this’

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Lexi Lonas
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mTymU_0fFwhnTx00

( The Hill ) — Former “Good Morning Britain” host Piers Morgan described a meltdown former President Trump had at Mar-a-Lago after he was handed a list of nasty things the British reporter had said about him just before an interview in an op-ed for The New York Post .

In the op-ed, Morgan says a producer for his new show “Piers Morgan Uncensored” told him the list was “a collection of quotes you’ve apparently said about President Trump in the past two years. Someone sent it to him in the last hour, and the quotes are not good. In fact, they’re really bad.”

The quotes included Morgan, who was Trump’s first “Celebrity Apprentice” winner, saying Trump was responsible for the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, was wrong for his election fraud claims and should be barred from office.

Secretly recorded call adds to controversy swirling around Cawthorn

In the op-ed, Morgan alleges the document was sent by British politician Nigel Farage, who works at Morgan’s rival UK network GB News and met with Trump three days before the interview. Trump did not reveal the identity to Morgan but said the document was sent from someone in London.

Morgan went to Trump’s office to try to remedy the situation, as this is the first interview to kick off his show on April 25.

”What the f— is this?” Trump supposedly said when Morgan was in his office.

”I thought we were friends?” Trump reportedly continued. “This is so disloyal! After all I’ve done for you? Why would you say all this about me?”

“I’ve always been critical of you when I’ve felt you deserved it,” Piers says he told Trump in his office, “but as you know, I’ve also written and said many supportive things about you too. This is a one-sided hatchet job designed to stop you doing our interview.”

Morgan was able to redirect the conversation to golf and Trump eventually agreed to still do the initially agreed upon 20-minute interview.

However, the interview went on for 75 minutes, with Piers saying they talked about many subjects and even exchanged laughs.

However, the interview also took an intense turn once Morgan brought up Trump’s false election fraud claims.

Musk tweets another mysterious message after Twitter takeover offer

Morgan said Trump called him a fool six times after he said he didn’t believe the election was stolen.

“He was back to the furious Trump he’d been in his office and branded me a fool six more times, in between calling Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell ‘stupid’, and his former vice-president Mike Pence ‘foolish and weak,’” Morgan wrote. “Our collective crime was that none of us agree he had the election stolen.”

Trump reportedly said “that’s it” and got up to leave the interview until Morgan reminded him they didn’t talk about his golf game. Trump briefly sat back down and talked for a few moments before getting up again, yelling “turn the cameras off” and leaving.

Morgan said he wrote Trump an email thanking him for his time and saying he didn’t want to be dishonest with him just to keep him happy. He said Trump hasn’t responded in 10 days.

“Perhaps we’ll never speak again, and our friendship is over?” Morgan wrote.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
KFOR

‘I’ve had it with this guy’: More McCarthy audio bashing Trump revealed

(The Hill) – House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) told colleagues that he’d “had it” with former President Trump, according to recordings of House GOP calls in the days after the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. The calls also show that McCarthy claimed Trump took some responsibility for the riot. The recordings back up reporting in The New York Times, […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
State
New York State
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
Fox News

Larry Elder: The media thinks Trump's reemergence will be worse than Biden's incompetence

Larry Elder reacted on Thursday's "Hannity" to President Biden confusing Title 42 and the mask mandate ruling for public transportation. LARRY ELDER: A growing number of Democrats, and you're right, these are people that are in very, very tough races. They're the ones who are now coming out and saying that we ought to retain the Title 42. And apparently, Joe Biden forgot that from day one, he said he wanted to no longer impose Title 42 and got that confused with the judge who struck down his federal mask mandate. I don't know whether it's incompetence, which is scary, or cluelessness which is scarier, or by design which is scariest.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Nigel Farage
Person
Piers Morgan
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

'Silly': Ted Cruz slams Marjorie Taylor Greene's claim that three GOP senators are 'pro-pedophile' for backing judge

Texas Senator Ted Cruz criticised fellow Republican and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying that three GOP senators are “pro-paedophile” after they announced their support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. The conspiracy-wielding congresswoman falsely accused Republican senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney of being “pro-paedophile” in a tweet on Monday after they announced that they intended to vote for President Joe Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson. When Mr Cruz was asked on Friday if he supported Ms Greene’s sentiments, he laughed and said “no, I think that’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British#The New York Post#Gb News
Slate

Republican Leader Humiliated by Audio Reconfirming He Didn’t Support Violent Overthrow of Government

After Jan. 6, 2021, according to public statements and reporting at the time, a number of Republican congressional figures who had rationalized and excused Donald Trump’s behavior during his presidency said they believed he was to blame for the violence in the Capitol that day. Some said he should resign or that they would vote to impeach and convict him to remove him from office.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
KFOR

KFOR

23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy